Effat University students awarded at Saudi Film Festival

DHAHRAN: Effat University students received an award for their film “Bus” in the student film category at the fourth edition of the Saudi Film Festival last week in Dhahran.

The film is about four girls from conservative families, and their daily interaction with the school bus driver.

The girls behind the project, Noor Al-Mowald and Norah Al-Amir, were ecstatic to have received the prize. “This is a dream come true,” said Al-Amir. “And the hard work doesn’t stop here.”

When they enrolled in the filmmaking program at the university, their parents voiced concerns that there may be no future for women in this field in the Kingdom.

So the girls decided they needed to work hard and prove to everyone that “we have a place in the industry.”

Mohamed Ghazala, chair of the visual and digital production department at the university, said: “These young women are fighting to prove themselves, telling their stories to everyone.”

This achievement celebrates a new generation of storytellers with a rich culture, heritage and art, he added.

“They’re the best storytellers, telling everyone their stories by themselves, with no stereotypes to hinder them.”

This is the third time students from Effat University have participated in the Saudi Film Festival, and the second time they took home an award.

Other accolades

The best of the 59 Saudi films screened at the six-day festival were recognized and celebrated at an award ceremony following the festival, in the narrative, student, documentary and script (non-produced) categories

“Departures” by Abdulaziz Al-Shlahei won first place in the narrative category. Mohammed Al-Holayil’s “300 kilometers” received a prize in the student category.

For best documentary it was “Jaleed” by Abdulrahman Sandokji, and “Building 20” by Abdulaziz Al-Furaih.

Best screenplay film went to “Adam’s Tongue” by Hasan Al-Hajili, and “Color of the Soul” by Fahd Al-Esta’a and “Salem Al-Abd” by Ali Rabie. A special jury prize was awarded to “Tongue,” by Mohamed Al-Salman.

Al-Holayil, who is studying law at King Faisal University, said he hopes to make more movies while practicing a fulltime career in law.

On winning an award, he said he was thankful to his family, crew and festival-goers for making his dream come true.

Upon winning an award on his first-time entry, Rabie said: “Finally, people who write are being recognized for their efforts.”

With this accreditation to their name, Rabie and his director, Fehmi Farhat, will start sourcing funds for their script and are optimistic about the venture.

Best cinematographer was awarded to Al-Furaih for “Building 20,” and best director to Sandokji for “Jaleed.”

Best movie poster title was awarded to Al-Shlahei for “Departures,” and “Humanization of Cities” by Faisal Al-Otaibi was recognized for being a film about a Saudi city.

