  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to a rematch

Offbeat

Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to a rematch

The Associated Press |
Matthew Perry and Justin Trudeau
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gotten in on the April Fools’ Day spirit with a lighthearted tweet aimed at former “Friends” star — and classmate — Matthew Perry.
Trudeau and the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.
In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show last month, Perry recounted his memory of beating Trudeau up when they were students.
On April 1, Trudeau tweeted that he would not mind revisiting the fight.
“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” he wrote.
Trudeau’s spokeswoman confirmed it was an April Fools’ joke.
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gotten in on the April Fools’ Day spirit with a lighthearted tweet aimed at former “Friends” star — and classmate — Matthew Perry.
Trudeau and the actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.
In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show last month, Perry recounted his memory of beating Trudeau up when they were students.
On April 1, Trudeau tweeted that he would not mind revisiting the fight.
“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” he wrote.
Trudeau’s spokeswoman confirmed it was an April Fools’ joke.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania

DUBAI: WWE pro wrestling star John Cena decided to take to the ring on Sunday to propose to long...

Homecoming joy for Shakira

BEIRUT: Colombian-Lebanese international pop star Shakira will soon visit her father’s homeland...

Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania
Homecoming joy for Shakira
At last! Bob Dylan accepts 2016 Nobel prize
Murakami calls for fight against history revisionism
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to a rematch
Antonio Banderas says no more cigarettes after heart attack
Latest News
‘Love’-related deaths top terror casualties in India
Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania
220 views
Saudi Arabia provides $584.4 million relief assistance to Yemenis
193 views
JIAT publishes findings into Yemen airstrikes
144 views
New Saudi-Ukrainian airplane test-flown successfully
760 views
Saudi delegation to discuss key issues at global parliamentarians’ meet
73 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR