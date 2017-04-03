  • Search form

Offbeat

Homecoming joy for Shakira

ARAB NEWS |
Shakira
BEIRUT: Colombian-Lebanese international pop star Shakira will soon visit her father’s homeland Lebanon, according to a Lebanese website.
While the exact dates of her visit are kept under wraps, it is speculated that the singer will shoot for a television show to be aired on the Lebanese Al-Jadeed channel.
The website reported that Shakira will be a guest on the “Bala Tashfeer” (Without Encryption) show. It said she agreed to appear on a show after month-long negotiations between her and media personality Tamaam Balieq and payment of a hefty sum of money.
The episode will not be filmed in the studio but in the star’s father’s hometown of Zahla.
Shakira’s name means “grateful” in Arabic. Her full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll and her father’s name is William Mebarak Shadid. Her paternal grandparents emigrated from Lebanon to New York City, where her father was born.
Shakira has visited Lebanon several times before, the last visit being in May 2011.
MOST POPULAR