Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania

DUBAI: WWE pro wrestling star John Cena decided to take to the ring on Sunday to propose to long-time girlfriend and fellow wrestler Nikki Bella.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33 as the audience cheered wildly.

A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring. He said he had been waiting “so long” to ask her to marry him.

She said yes and the couples embraced to applause from the audience.



(With the Associated Press)