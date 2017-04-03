  • Search form

Offbeat

Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania

Arab News |
WWE pro wrestling star John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Sunday. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: WWE pro wrestling star John Cena decided to take to the ring on Sunday to propose to long-time girlfriend and fellow wrestler Nikki Bella.
Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33 as the audience cheered wildly.
A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring. He said he had been waiting “so long” to ask her to marry him.
She said yes and the couples embraced to applause from the audience.

(With the Associated Press)

