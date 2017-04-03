  • Search form

  'Love'-related deaths top terror casualties in India

'Love'-related deaths top terror casualties in India

Arab News
“Love” was the officially recorded reason for 38,585 murders and culpable homicide cases between 2001 and 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: Over a 15-year period, India saw more people killed over “love” than by terror incidents, the Times of India reported Sunday.
“Love” was the officially recorded reason for 38,585 murders and culpable homicide cases between 2001 and 2015 while terrorism killed 20,000 people, including security forces and civilians, in the same period.
According to the newspaper, government records also show that “love” was the officially listed reason behind 79,189 suicides.
The states of Andhra Pradesh, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have recorded the highest number of murder cases in which “love” was an officially-stated motive.
These include honor killings and jilted lovers turning violent, the newspaper reports.
West Bengal leads the list when it comes to love-related suicides, even though data for 2012 was not available. According to the Times of India, the state witness more than 15,000 suicides related to love affairs in 14 years. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu saw 9,405 suicides linked to love affairs between 2001 and 2015.

