  • Is Beyoncé dropping baby gender clues on Instagram?

Is Beyoncé dropping baby gender clues on Instagram?

Beyoncé has been known to tease her followers with hints in the past. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: Beyoncé is sending her fans into a sleuthing flurry over her recent Instagram posts.
The superstar singer announced that she was pregnant with twins February and since then, fans have taken to her social media accounts in a bid to determine the sex of the unborn pair.
Beyoncé has been known to tease her followers with hints in the past – before the release of her critically-acclaimed album “Lemonade,” she posted a series of unassuming shots featuring lemons.
Now, fans are analyzing her latest photo shoot in a bid to find out more.
In it, Beyoncé poses in a figure-hugging blue dress against a background of pink flowers, leading many social media users to believe she will give birth to a boy and a girl.

Fans took the video clip as evidence of the sex of the twins. Previously, social media was set alight when she cryptically posed for a photo while wearing a pair of earrings she famously wore in her video for hit song “If I Were a Boy,” leading fans to declare she was having set of male twins.

