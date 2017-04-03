Is Beyoncé dropping baby gender clues on Instagram?

DUBAI: Beyoncé is sending her fans into a sleuthing flurry over her recent Instagram posts.

The superstar singer announced that she was pregnant with twins February and since then, fans have taken to her social media accounts in a bid to determine the sex of the unborn pair.

Beyoncé has been known to tease her followers with hints in the past – before the release of her critically-acclaimed album “Lemonade,” she posted a series of unassuming shots featuring lemons.

Now, fans are analyzing her latest photo shoot in a bid to find out more.

In it, Beyoncé poses in a figure-hugging blue dress against a background of pink flowers, leading many social media users to believe she will give birth to a boy and a girl.



A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

BEYONCE is having a boy and girl, she dropping MAD hints on ig!!!! #SaveThisTweet #watch — Lioness ♌ (@iWear_TheTiara) April 2, 2017

Beyonce & Jay Z having a boy & girl. First pic was pink & blue & so are these. pic.twitter.com/2FTlKyI16e — Mel (@MellyMel320) April 2, 2017

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again...



does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017

Fans took the video clip as evidence of the sex of the twins.Previously, social media was set alight when she cryptically posed for a photo while wearing a pair of earrings she famously wore in her video for hit song “If I Were a Boy,” leading fans to declare she was having set of male twins.