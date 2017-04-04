Saudi National Campaign continues to distribute aid to Syrians in Lebanon’s Al-Beddawi area

BEIRUT: The Saudi National Campaign’s office in Lebanon continued its distribution of humanitarian aid, including winter clothing, household items and health packs as part of the agency's aid campaigns.

The campaigns targeted around 1,632 beneficiaries from 272 Syrian families, as part of Station 120 in Lebanon’s Al-Beddawi area.

Waleed Al-Jalal, director of the campaign’s office in Lebanon, said the campaign is ongoing to ensure that the needs of Syrian refugees in Lebanon are met. He noted the campaign covers broad areas where Syrian refugees are located.

Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, said the humanitarian programs being carried out on a regular basis come as a result of assessments of the urgent needs of Syrian refugees and displaced persons affected by the war.

