Amman talks embodied strong ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia: King Salman

RIYADH: King Salman said his recent visit and talks with Jordan’s King Abdallah and signing agreements with Jordan have embodied strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

Presiding over the Cabinet session at Yamamah Palace here Monday, King Salman also said these talks have proved a willingness of both countries to push ties to higher levels to enhance security and stability in the region and the world.

King Salman also expressed thanks to the Jordanian government and people for their efforts in making the 28th Arab Summit a success and, in this context, appreciated the positive results of the summit.

The Cabinet said in a statement that appreciated the positive results of the 28th Arab Summit and, affirmed that Amman Declaration has reflected keenness of all to achieving the joint Arab action toward problems and challenges facing the Arab world.

The Cabinet also touched on the statement issued at the end of the 142nd session of the GCC ministerial council in Riyadh, which focused on the long-standing stances of the GCC countries on topics related to GCC joint work and the latest regional and global developments.

In other matters, the Cabinet condemned the announcement of the Israeli occupational authorities on the establishment of new settlement in the West Bank, construction of new 2,000 settlement units and its seizure of 977 acres of lands in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s continued stances toward the Palestinian cause and its repeated calls on the international community to compel Israel to cease all its arbitrary and racist actions against the Palestinians.

The Cabinet also expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the terrorist act in the Pakistani city of Parachinar.

At the local level, the Cabinet expressed thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his sincere efforts over the teaching and memorization of the Holy Qur’an inside and outside the Kingdom and his care for orphans and other humanitarian works.

The Cabinet also appreciated efforts of security forces in tracking terror elements and those trying to tamper with Kingdom’s security. It also lauded the success of security forces in raiding a farm in Awamiyah, Qatif Province, and foiling their plans for terror acts.

Later, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions:

The Cabinet authorized the minister of education to discuss with Jordan’s minister of education a scientific and educational cooperation program between the ministries of education in the two countries.

The Cabinet approved a memo of understanding on labor between the Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Moroccan Ministry of Employment and Social Affairs.

The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Transport and Board Chairman of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to sign agreements between the Saudi government and governments of Spain, Ireland and Hungary in air transport services.

The Cabinet approved two agreements on air transport services between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Côte d’Ivoire and Azerbaijan separately.

The Cabinet amended laws pertaining to military officers, allowing air force pilots and weapons operators to receive a 35 percent rise on basic salary, said in a statement. The increase for officers flying fighter jets and operating their weapons systems will be 60 percent.

The Cabinet approved that the Saudi Arabian General Investments Authority (SAGIA) assumes the presidency of the joint Saudi-Canadian committee instead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

