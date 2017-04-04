Videos emerge showing aftermath of Russia metro attack

DUBAI: Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a suspected terror attack in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel on Monday.

Eleven people were killed and dozens injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage during a visit to the city by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called the event a “terrorist attack” while leaders around the world condemned the incident.

Footage shot by commuters shows passengers attempting to exit the mangled carriage with the help of fellow metro-riders.

The videos also show the underground station filled with smoke.



Ну и пидарасы, теракт в моём родном любимом городе! Звоните близким и друзьям!! A post shared by Prince of Saint Petersburg (@princeofsaintpetersburg) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

The likely suspect is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Tuesday.A spokesman for the GKNB security service said it had received an official request from Russian security services to identify the suspect.(With Reuters)