Videos emerge showing aftermath of Russia metro attack

Arab News|
A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on April 3, 2017, shows a man running past blast victims lying on a platform at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy: Dariiiiiina/Instagram via Reuters)
DUBAI: Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a suspected terror attack in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel on Monday.
Eleven people were killed and dozens injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage during a visit to the city by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called the event a “terrorist attack” while leaders around the world condemned the incident.
Footage shot by commuters shows passengers attempting to exit the mangled carriage with the help of fellow metro-riders.
The videos also show the underground station filled with smoke.
The likely suspect is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Kyrgyzstan’s security service said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the GKNB security service said it had received an official request from Russian security services to identify the suspect.
(With Reuters)
