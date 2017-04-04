  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • St. Petersburg subway bomber identified as Kyrgyz man

World

St. Petersburg subway bomber identified as Kyrgyz man

IRINA TITOVA and NATALIYA VASILYEVA | AP |
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to place flowers in memory of victims of the blast in the Saint Petersburg metro at Technological Institute station on Monday. (AFP / SPUTNIK / Mikhail Klimentyev)
2 photos

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday identified a suspect behind Monday’s deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway as a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.
A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.
Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

WATCH: Passengers flee as bomb explosion hits Russian subway train

In the past two decades, Russian trains and planes have been frequent targets of attack, usually blamed on Islamic militants.
Neither authorities in Russia nor in Kyrgyzstan have specified whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away. The Interfax news agency on Monday said authorities believe the suspect, a 23-year old who came from ex-Soviet Central Asia and was linked to radical Islamic groups, carried the explosive device onto the train in a rucksack.
Within two hours of the blast, authorities had found and deactivated another bomb at another busy station, the anti-terror agency said. That station is a major transfer point for passengers on two lines and serves the railway station to Moscow.
The entire St. Petersburg subway system was shut down and evacuated, but partial service resumed after about six hours.
___
Vasilyeva reported from Moscow. Leila Saralayeva contributed to this report from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Related Articles

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday identified a suspect behind Monday’s deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway as a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.
A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.
Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

WATCH: Passengers flee as bomb explosion hits Russian subway train

In the past two decades, Russian trains and planes have been frequent targets of attack, usually blamed on Islamic militants.
Neither authorities in Russia nor in Kyrgyzstan have specified whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away. The Interfax news agency on Monday said authorities believe the suspect, a 23-year old who came from ex-Soviet Central Asia and was linked to radical Islamic groups, carried the explosive device onto the train in a rucksack.
Within two hours of the blast, authorities had found and deactivated another bomb at another busy station, the anti-terror agency said. That station is a major transfer point for passengers on two lines and serves the railway station to Moscow.
The entire St. Petersburg subway system was shut down and evacuated, but partial service resumed after about six hours.
___
Vasilyeva reported from Moscow. Leila Saralayeva contributed to this report from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Tags: St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstan Russia terror attack

Comments

MORE FROM World

St. Petersburg subway bomber identified as Kyrgyz man

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan on...

Tajikistan steps up use of traditional over Islamic clothing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan : Clothing factories in Tajikistan are churning out brightly colored...

St. Petersburg subway bomber identified as Kyrgyz man
Tajikistan steps up use of traditional over Islamic clothing
Videos emerge showing aftermath of Russia metro attack
Philippines’ Duterte fires interior secretary amid ‘corruption’ row
White House throws support behind El-Sisi in first official meeting
Arab, Muslim condemnation of St. Petersburg terror
Latest News
‘I am proud to be a Muslim,’ supermodel Bella Hadid tells magazine
266 views
St. Petersburg subway bomber identified as Kyrgyz man
42 views
Tajikistan steps up use of traditional over Islamic clothing
393 views
Videos emerge showing aftermath of Russia metro attack
216 views
Philippines’ Duterte fires interior secretary amid ‘corruption’ row
73 views
Muslim teen accepted to Stanford University for writing #BlackLivesMatter 100 times
272 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR