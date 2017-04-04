  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 7 sec ago

You are here

Sports

Cash-rich IPL marches into season 10

AFP |
Rising Pune Supergiants team captain Steve Smith, left, team owner Sanjiv Goenka, second left, and Ajinkya Rahane, right, pose for a photograph with a team jersey as they welcome England's Ben Stokes, second left, to the team during a press conference in the Indian capital New Delhi on March 30. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: The 10th season of the Indian Premier League starts Wednesday, marking a decade of scandal and success for the flashy Twenty20 competition beloved by India and watched across the globe.
The latest edition of the glitzy league — famous for its pyrotechnics, cheerleaders and huge signing bonuses — gets under way with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Since its debut in 2008 the shorter-format league has evolved into India’s most popular sporting event, filling stadiums and attracting TV audiences well beyond that enjoyed by Test and one-day competitions in the cricket-mad subcontinent.
“Its unique selling proposition is that most of the stadiums are packed, and it is being watched around the world,” IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said.
Its appeal has outlasted numerous controversies — most notably corruption and match-fixing charges — that at times have raised more eyebrows than the showy theatrics on the pitch.
Three of the eight teams from the inaugural edition, and two others since, have been taken over by new owners, suspended or simply vanished altogether.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were barred for two seasons in 2015 over a spot-fixing saga, while Hyderabad’s original franchise Deccan Chargers were terminated for breaching contract terms.
The league’s founder Lalit Modi, meanwhile, is in self-imposed exile in Britain, refusing to return to India to face corruption charges.
Shukla acknowledged the league’s muddy past but said all possible checks and balances were in place to ensure the 10th edition was a success.
“There may have been some aberrations but the strongest possible action was taken. We have ensured that corruption does not creep in,” he said.
“I am quite optimistic that this edition will be another grand success and be very significant for us.”
Despite a litany of off-field troubles the league has never struggled to attract foreign talent.
A host of international stars have become household names in India, shaping their careers on the IPL stage or resurrecting former glories.
England pace bowler Tymal Mills recently signed a $1.8 million-contract with Bangalore — despite having played just four T20 internationals.
Fellow countryman Ben Stokes — who joined Rising Pune Supergiant for more than $2 million — said the IPL was an opportunity unavailable in England, where the format is not yet franchised.
“A big reason for coming out here is to get that exposure and try and take the Twenty20 game to new level,” he said.
Australia skipper Steve Smith, who has replaced former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the helm of Pune, said he had benefited immensely from playing in the league.
“You get to learn different parts of the game, and what people from different parts of the world are thinking,” he said.


But cash, and plenty of it, has been the single most important ingredient for the IPL’s success, experts say.
“Money is the magnet,” ESPNcricinfo Senior Editor Sharda Ugra said.
“I think IPL was always going to succeed... because so many people directly connected with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and Indian business were involved at that time. They were like determined to see it succeed.”
Signing deals for up-and-coming stars are also growing, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan signed by Sunrisers for 40 million rupees ($615,700) — the most ever offered to a player from an associate (non-Test playing) nation.
Khan and teammate Mohammad Nabi will be the first players from Afghanistan to play in the IPL, highlighting the league’s ever-expanding global appeal.
While Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and run-machine Virat Kohli will be absent for the opening week of the competition, big hitters abound such as Kohli’s teammate Chris Gayle and Sunrisers’ David Warner.
The tournament ends on May 21 with the final in Hyderabad.
NEW DELHI: The 10th season of the Indian Premier League starts Wednesday, marking a decade of scandal and success for the flashy Twenty20 competition beloved by India and watched across the globe.
The latest edition of the glitzy league — famous for its pyrotechnics, cheerleaders and huge signing bonuses — gets under way with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Since its debut in 2008 the shorter-format league has evolved into India’s most popular sporting event, filling stadiums and attracting TV audiences well beyond that enjoyed by Test and one-day competitions in the cricket-mad subcontinent.
“Its unique selling proposition is that most of the stadiums are packed, and it is being watched around the world,” IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said.
Its appeal has outlasted numerous controversies — most notably corruption and match-fixing charges — that at times have raised more eyebrows than the showy theatrics on the pitch.
Three of the eight teams from the inaugural edition, and two others since, have been taken over by new owners, suspended or simply vanished altogether.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were barred for two seasons in 2015 over a spot-fixing saga, while Hyderabad’s original franchise Deccan Chargers were terminated for breaching contract terms.
The league’s founder Lalit Modi, meanwhile, is in self-imposed exile in Britain, refusing to return to India to face corruption charges.
Shukla acknowledged the league’s muddy past but said all possible checks and balances were in place to ensure the 10th edition was a success.
“There may have been some aberrations but the strongest possible action was taken. We have ensured that corruption does not creep in,” he said.
“I am quite optimistic that this edition will be another grand success and be very significant for us.”
Despite a litany of off-field troubles the league has never struggled to attract foreign talent.
A host of international stars have become household names in India, shaping their careers on the IPL stage or resurrecting former glories.
England pace bowler Tymal Mills recently signed a $1.8 million-contract with Bangalore — despite having played just four T20 internationals.
Fellow countryman Ben Stokes — who joined Rising Pune Supergiant for more than $2 million — said the IPL was an opportunity unavailable in England, where the format is not yet franchised.
“A big reason for coming out here is to get that exposure and try and take the Twenty20 game to new level,” he said.
Australia skipper Steve Smith, who has replaced former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the helm of Pune, said he had benefited immensely from playing in the league.
“You get to learn different parts of the game, and what people from different parts of the world are thinking,” he said.


But cash, and plenty of it, has been the single most important ingredient for the IPL’s success, experts say.
“Money is the magnet,” ESPNcricinfo Senior Editor Sharda Ugra said.
“I think IPL was always going to succeed... because so many people directly connected with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and Indian business were involved at that time. They were like determined to see it succeed.”
Signing deals for up-and-coming stars are also growing, with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan signed by Sunrisers for 40 million rupees ($615,700) — the most ever offered to a player from an associate (non-Test playing) nation.
Khan and teammate Mohammad Nabi will be the first players from Afghanistan to play in the IPL, highlighting the league’s ever-expanding global appeal.
While Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and run-machine Virat Kohli will be absent for the opening week of the competition, big hitters abound such as Kohli’s teammate Chris Gayle and Sunrisers’ David Warner.
The tournament ends on May 21 with the final in Hyderabad.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Fans go gaga over WrestleMania 33

ORLANDO, Florida: An estimated 75,245 fans packed the Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33 on...

With Messi back, Barcelona faces free-falling Sevilla

MADRID: Lionel Messi is back, and just in time.Fully rested after the international break and a...

Fans go gaga over WrestleMania 33
With Messi back, Barcelona faces free-falling Sevilla
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Gonzaga Bulldogs for NCAA collegiate crown
Kingdom’s Al-Mashna and Al-Taimi extend lead in Hail Nissan Int’l Rally
Al-Tayyer United Contracting edges Shadow Bowlers for honors
Ernie Els gearing up for what could be his last Masters
Latest News
Syrian chemical attack sparks global outrage
75 views
Extremism, terror take center stage in Saudi-British talks
34 views
World’s longest gas pipeline could be built by 2025
57 views
Solidarity, resolve expressed after Russia attack; toll hits 14
21 views
King Salman honors winners of King Faisal International Prize
28 views
Saudi Shoura condemns Iran’s blatant interventions in the region
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR