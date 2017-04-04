  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Travel
  • Stunning holiday destinations just a stone’s throw from the Gulf

Travel

Stunning holiday destinations just a stone’s throw from the Gulf

Arab News |
Sri Lanka is a must-visit for anyone seeking lush tropical greenery. (Photo courtesy: @hmaaripuu)

DUBAI: With the summer holidays almost upon us, many avid travelers are scouring the Internet to find the next destination on their travel list.
For those who simply can’t secure enough time off, read on for a list of the world’s most beautiful locations, just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Gulf.
Sri Lanka
This beautiful island is a must-visit for anyone seeking lush tropical greenery. From the colonial era town of Galle to its famous tea plantations, Sri Lanka’s diverse offerings make it well-worth a visit.
On the southern coast at Yala, the island’s second largest nature reserve is ideal for safari enthusiasts.

Jordan
The capital city Amman’s cultural highlights include snaking your way around the winding paths of its old city and viewing the ancient ruins of a Roman amphitheater. Visitors can also visit the Dead Sea, famous for its saltiness, and Petra, the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom which dates back to around 300 BC.

Window into life #ShareYourJordan #WadiRum Photo Credit @taylormichaelburk

A post shared by Visit Jordan (@visitjordan) on

Croatia
Croatia’s medieval city Dubrovnik is the reason so many people flock to this coastal country. Taking on a starring role as the ‘King’s Landing’ in hit series “Game of Thrones,” the old town is circled by ancient city walls which have defended it from attack for more than 900 years.
Azerbaijan
Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is no longer a dreary post-Communist outpost but a colorful city full to the brim with nightlife options. It is also known for its medieval walled old city, which contains a vast royal complex and the iconic stone Maiden Tower.
Mauritius
Mauritius is a stunning an Indian Ocean island nation, known for its beaches, marine life and volcanic craters. Capital Port Louis has an old colonial feel but visitors are recommended to stay at one of the island’s many beach hotels due to crystal clear waters, an abundance of dolphins ready to be watched and its unique Indo-French cuisine.

Related Articles

DUBAI: With the summer holidays almost upon us, many avid travelers are scouring the Internet to find the next destination on their travel list.
For those who simply can’t secure enough time off, read on for a list of the world’s most beautiful locations, just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Gulf.
Sri Lanka
This beautiful island is a must-visit for anyone seeking lush tropical greenery. From the colonial era town of Galle to its famous tea plantations, Sri Lanka’s diverse offerings make it well-worth a visit.
On the southern coast at Yala, the island’s second largest nature reserve is ideal for safari enthusiasts.

Jordan
The capital city Amman’s cultural highlights include snaking your way around the winding paths of its old city and viewing the ancient ruins of a Roman amphitheater. Visitors can also visit the Dead Sea, famous for its saltiness, and Petra, the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom which dates back to around 300 BC.

Window into life #ShareYourJordan #WadiRum Photo Credit @taylormichaelburk

A post shared by Visit Jordan (@visitjordan) on

Croatia
Croatia’s medieval city Dubrovnik is the reason so many people flock to this coastal country. Taking on a starring role as the ‘King’s Landing’ in hit series “Game of Thrones,” the old town is circled by ancient city walls which have defended it from attack for more than 900 years.
Azerbaijan
Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is no longer a dreary post-Communist outpost but a colorful city full to the brim with nightlife options. It is also known for its medieval walled old city, which contains a vast royal complex and the iconic stone Maiden Tower.
Mauritius
Mauritius is a stunning an Indian Ocean island nation, known for its beaches, marine life and volcanic craters. Capital Port Louis has an old colonial feel but visitors are recommended to stay at one of the island’s many beach hotels due to crystal clear waters, an abundance of dolphins ready to be watched and its unique Indo-French cuisine.

Tags: holiday Travel tourism tourist Sri Lanka Croatia Jordan Baku Azerbaijan vacation

Comments

MORE FROM Travel

Stunning holiday destinations just a stone’s throw from the Gulf

DUBAI: With the summer holidays almost upon us, many avid travelers are scouring the Internet to...

Ancient Britain in a day

The American travel writer Bill Bryson once wrote: “Impressive as Stonehenge is, there comes a...

Stunning holiday destinations just a stone’s throw from the Gulf
Ancient Britain in a day
Electromagnetic fields linked with nerve disease: study
Sweden hotel offers refund — only if you divorce
Celebrities react as US airline bars teenage girls in leggings from flight
A view to fly for: Passengers take 8-hour flight just to see Southern Lights
Latest News
Syrian chemical attack sparks global outrage
186 views
Extremism, terror take center stage in Saudi-British talks
76 views
World’s longest gas pipeline could be built by 2025
109 views
Solidarity, resolve expressed after Russia attack; toll hits 14
34 views
King Salman honors winners of King Faisal International Prize
50 views
Saudi Shoura condemns Iran’s blatant interventions in the region
26 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR