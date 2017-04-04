Stunning holiday destinations just a stone’s throw from the Gulf

DUBAI: With the summer holidays almost upon us, many avid travelers are scouring the Internet to find the next destination on their travel list.

For those who simply can’t secure enough time off, read on for a list of the world’s most beautiful locations, just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Gulf.

Sri Lanka

This beautiful island is a must-visit for anyone seeking lush tropical greenery. From the colonial era town of Galle to its famous tea plantations, Sri Lanka’s diverse offerings make it well-worth a visit.

On the southern coast at Yala, the island’s second largest nature reserve is ideal for safari enthusiasts.



The capital city Amman’s cultural highlights include snaking your way around the winding paths of its old city and viewing the ancient ruins of a Roman amphitheater. Visitors can also visit the Dead Sea, famous for its saltiness, and Petra, the capital of the Nabatean Kingdom which dates back to around 300 BC.Croatia’s medieval city Dubrovnik is the reason so many people flock to this coastal country. Taking on a starring role as the ‘King’s Landing’ in hit series “Game of Thrones,” the old town is circled by ancient city walls which have defended it from attack for more than 900 years.Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is no longer a dreary post-Communist outpost but a colorful city full to the brim with nightlife options. It is also known for its medieval walled old city, which contains a vast royal complex and the iconic stone Maiden Tower.Mauritius is a stunning an Indian Ocean island nation, known for its beaches, marine life and volcanic craters. Capital Port Louis has an old colonial feel but visitors are recommended to stay at one of the island’s many beach hotels due to crystal clear waters, an abundance of dolphins ready to be watched and its unique Indo-French cuisine.