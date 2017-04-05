Drug traffickers arrested at camel festival

HAIL: Field patrols arrested two people in an abnormal state in possession of 80 narcotic pills, hashish and a large sum of money at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the Ramah region.

Media spokesman of the Riyadh police, Col. Fawaz Al-Maiman, said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to ensure security at the festival.

He said field patrol teams grew suspicious of a vehicle with two Saudi nationals who looked fearful and anxious upon seeing the teams.

Upon inspection, it became evident they were in an abnormal state of mind. Inspection of the vehicle revealed bottles filled with alcohol, narcotic pills and hashish, as well as money.

Al-Maiman said the individuals were detained and the items seized, while a team from the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution in the region was called upon to complete necessary procedures as per jurisdiction.



Saudi arrested for hospital shooting

Security authorities arrested a Saudi national who fired shots at a colleague in King Khaled University Hospital in Riyadh. The victim was transferred to the emergency department for necessary treatment.

Al-Maiman said Al-Dariyah police center received a report about a shooting in one of the administrative offices at the hospital, resulting in the injury of a Saudi employee in his thirties.

The victim is in a stable condition, he said, adding that police were immediately dispatched to the site to arrest the perpetrator, also in his thirties, who works as an administrator at the hospital.

He had in his possession an unlicensed handgun with two bullets. Upon examination of the scene, experts found other bullets belonging to the seized weapon.

In his initial statement, the perpetrator admitted to firing at the victim due to an ongoing conflict between them.

The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution were brought in to carry out necessary procedures.

