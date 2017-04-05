Saudi Shoura condemns Iran’s blatant interventions in the region

RIYADH: The Shoura Council has condemned Iran’s interventions in the region and its continued attempts to provoke sedition and support armed militias, which are practicing killing and destruction in the region, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In an address at the 136th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Dhaka, the Shoura Council called for countering and exposing threats to peace and security in the Arab region and the world at large.

The delegation of the Shoura Council at the IPU meeting is being led by the Assistant Speaker of the Council Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan.

The humanitarian duty necessitates exerting more diplomatic and parliamentary efforts to end world crises, the Saudi delegation told the IPU meeting.

The Council stressed that sectarian divisions and wars in some countries, which resulted in killings and displacement, have a negative impact on security programs and development plans.

The Council said the IPU meetings are considered a precious opportunity to discuss world problems, notably in light of highly complicated conditions at regional and international levels and the spread of the danger of terrorism.

The Council noted efforts by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the start of the Yemeni crisis, which materialized in offering the GCC initiative as a basis for a solution in the form of a “peace and national partnership” agreement between the Yemeni political parties.

However, the stances of Houthi militias and forces of ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh against the decisions of the agreement and legitimacy led Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to send a call to the GCC countries to rescue Yemeni from an unknown future, the Council said.

It said the response of the Kingdom and other coalition countries in support of the Yemeni people and government was an ethical duty and that Operation Decisive Storm conforms to regional and international charters.

The Council condemned Houthi targeting of the Makkah region with ballistic missiles and a building with projectiles in the Saudi town of Dhahran Al-Jonoub, which was scheduled to host a UN commission entrusted to supervise the halting of hostilities.

The Council said the continuation of the Houthis militia using Al-Hodeida port as a base for launching terror operations is a serious development that will negatively affect international navigation and the flow of aid to the Yemeni people.

The Council said Saudi Arabia was among the first countries that called on the Syrian regime to stop targeting civilians and exerted strenuous efforts to convince the world of the danger of the regime’s policies in dealing with its people.

The Council expressed regret over the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to find a solution to this crisis, stop the bloodshed and end the suffering of the Syrian people.