Solidarity, resolve expressed after Russia attack; toll hits 14

MOSCOW: Even though mourning was only declared in St. Petersburg following the attack on the city’s metro, in cities across Russia people are taking part in solidarity gatherings.

Fourteen people were killed and some 50 injured in the terrorist attack, representing 17 regions.

The Kremlin’s reaction was expressed by President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who classified it as a challenge for every Russian, including the head of state.

Putin gave assurances that the authorities will take necessary measures to help the victims and their families, and expressed his condolences.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said “freaks specializing in brainwashing” were behind the attack, referring to propagandists and recruiters worldwide.

Additional security measures are necessary, and Russia is now at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, he said.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rejected speculation that the attack was linked to Russia’s foreign policy, particularly Syria, saying terrorism cannot have any justification.

Alexey Filatov, vice president of the Association of Veterans of Russia’s Alpha Anti-Terror Unit, said: “No metro station — whether in Moscow, St. Petersburg or Paris — has the technical means to prevent a terrorist attack.”

The tools at security services’ disposal are very limited and mostly for show, “billions thrown into the wind,” he added.

Alexander Mikhailov, former head of the Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center, said metal and magnetic detectors in public places cannot solve the problem, especially during rush hour, due to the level of human traffic.

Many experts are linking the attack to Putin’s presence in the city at the time, considering it a direct challenge to him.

Ordinary people have been bringing flowers to Russian embassies worldwide and lighting candles to commemorate the victims.

The deadly bombing has shone a fresh spotlight on extremism coming from ex-Soviet Central Asia after authorities said the attacker was from the region.

Investigators named Akbarjon Djalilov, 22, as the bomber, with officials in Kyrgyzstan saying he was born in the country but was a Russian citizen and had lived there since he was 16.

No group has claimed the attack and Djalilov’s motivations remain unknown.