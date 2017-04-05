  • Search form

  Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers

Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers

Associated Press
Pakistani security officials collect evidence from the scene of a suicide bomb attack on a census team in Lahore on Wednesday. (AFP / ARIF ALI)
LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani authorities say a suicide bombing in eastern Punjab province has killed six people, including two census workers and four soldiers escorting them.
A local police official, Mohammad Afzal, says the attack took place on Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Lahore, the provincial capital. He says 15 people were also wounded in the blast.
Malik Ahmad Khan, Punjab government spokesman, confirmed it was a suicide attack.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Pakistan launched the national census last month, the country’s first in 19 years. Tens of thousands of data collectors, supported by 200,000 Pakistani soldiers, go door-to-door for the project, which is to be finished by May 15.
However, societal conservatism and a lack of women census takers could result in Pakistan’s female population being under-represented.
