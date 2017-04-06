SCTH, Eye of Riyadh sign tourism agreement

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and news and events website Eye of Riyadh recently signed an agreement to promote local tourism in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

“Our confidence in Eye of Riyadh is what motivated us to choose them to be our media partners,” Abdullah Mataen, a tourism official at SCTH, said in a statement. He added that the SCTH will rely on Eye of Riyadh’s expertise in marketing, media and advertising to boost efforts to promote tourism in the Kingdom.

The agreement involves raising national awareness about the campaign, which aims to boost the tourism sector and contribute to the economic development of the Kingdom. Mataen said an objective of the program is to motivate people to see the Kingdom’s scenic tourist attractions. Eye of Riyadh media relations officer Yasmeen Hinnawi stressed the importance of all types of tourism in Saudi Arabia, whether it is recreational, sports or shopping.

“This is why we are at the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market 2017 to play our role as an effective part of tourism in the country,” she said.

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and news and events website Eye of Riyadh recently signed an agreement to promote local tourism in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

“Our confidence in Eye of Riyadh is what motivated us to choose them to be our media partners,” Abdullah Mataen, a tourism official at SCTH, said in a statement. He added that the SCTH will rely on Eye of Riyadh’s expertise in marketing, media and advertising to boost efforts to promote tourism in the Kingdom.

The agreement involves raising national awareness about the campaign, which aims to boost the tourism sector and contribute to the economic development of the Kingdom. Mataen said an objective of the program is to motivate people to see the Kingdom’s scenic tourist attractions. Eye of Riyadh media relations officer Yasmeen Hinnawi stressed the importance of all types of tourism in Saudi Arabia, whether it is recreational, sports or shopping.

“This is why we are at the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market 2017 to play our role as an effective part of tourism in the country,” she said.