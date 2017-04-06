Arab interior ministers meet in Tunis to discuss security

TUNIS: Arab interior ministers on Wednesday met for their 34th session in Tunis, Tunisia, under the patronage of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

The Saudi delegation was led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, honorary president of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

At the outset of the meeting, the crown prince opened an exhibition on “Islam and human rights,” which was organized by the Qatari Human Rights Commission.

He expressed King Salman’s hope that the meeting would enhance joint Arab security and preserve stability and development in Arab countries.

The crown prince said nations and peoples always need to ensure their political security, social stability and economic prosperity, but nothing can be achieved without security.

Fear and chaos undermine nations’ aspirations and threaten their unity, culture and economic resources, he added.

As such, Islam prioritized security and made it the greatest blessing bestowed by Allah onto mankind, the crown prince said.

“Arab security is faced with unprecedented threats, internally and externally… in light of many regional and global events,” he said.

This “requires us to strengthen security cooperation and integration between our countries to defeat demons of the earth, terrorists, criminals, promoters of drugs and outlaws. It’s very difficult for any country without the cooperation of other Arab countries to ward off risks individually and preserve its unity, sovereignty, safety and stability,” he added.

“We’re working through this Council to protect our Arab security and address all its internal, regional and international threats. We look forward with hope to an Arab-international partnership through this Council, leading to fruitful and constructive cooperation in the face of terrorism and crimes, and to working for international peace and security instead of exchanging accusations.”

Essebsi said the current session of the Council is being held amid regional tensions, threats and crises that have created an environment for the spread of organized crime and terrorism.

This necessitates harnessing all potential and energy to prevent existing threats, notably those related to terrorism, he added.

Essebsi said Tunisia’s security is an integral part of Arab security, which makes it keen to support joint Arab action.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit lauded the Council’s efforts to strengthen Arab security cooperation.

He said security conditions and threats are putting a huge burden on security bodies and law-enforcement authorities in Arab countries.