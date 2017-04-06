  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Russia bans meme of Putin in make-up as ‘extremist propaganda’

World

Russia bans meme of Putin in make-up as ‘extremist propaganda’

Arab News |
The government has a list of more than 4,000 images, including various memes of the president. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: The Russian justice ministry last week banned social media users in the country from sharing an image of President Vladimir Putin photo edited to look like a clown wearing make-up, media outlets reported Wednesday.
The government has a list of more than 4,000 images, including various memes of the president, which it considers “extremist propaganda.”
The image is number 4,071, which the ministry describes a “man resembling the president” whose makeup “hints at the Russian president’s allegedly nonstandard sexual orientation.”

This meme surfaced in 2013 as the Russian crackdown on the country’s LGBTQ community began making international headlines.
It is unclear which version of the meme is now banned, as multiples variants have emerged over time.
According to Radio Free Europe on Wednesday, the ministry based its ruling on the 2016 criminal case of Aleksandr Tsvetkov, who was accused of promoting hate speech by posting similar memes on Russian social networking site Vkontakte.

 

Related Articles

DUBAI: The Russian justice ministry last week banned social media users in the country from sharing an image of President Vladimir Putin photo edited to look like a clown wearing make-up, media outlets reported Wednesday.
The government has a list of more than 4,000 images, including various memes of the president, which it considers “extremist propaganda.”
The image is number 4,071, which the ministry describes a “man resembling the president” whose makeup “hints at the Russian president’s allegedly nonstandard sexual orientation.”

This meme surfaced in 2013 as the Russian crackdown on the country’s LGBTQ community began making international headlines.
It is unclear which version of the meme is now banned, as multiples variants have emerged over time.
According to Radio Free Europe on Wednesday, the ministry based its ruling on the 2016 criminal case of Aleksandr Tsvetkov, who was accused of promoting hate speech by posting similar memes on Russian social networking site Vkontakte.

 

Tags: Russia meme social media Vladimir Putin

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russia bans meme of Putin in make-up as ‘extremist propaganda’

DUBAI: The Russian justice ministry last week banned social media users in the country from...

S. Africa to defend failure to arrest Bashir at ICC

THE HAGUE: War crimes judges will Friday hear why South Africa failed to arrest Sudan’s...

Russia bans meme of Putin in make-up as ‘extremist propaganda’
S. Africa to defend failure to arrest Bashir at ICC
North Korea test-fires missile ahead of Trump-Xi Summit
6 arrested for terrorism in wake of St. Petersburg bombing
Gambia migrants return after Libya prison ordeal
EU Parliament adopts Brexit ‘red lines’
Latest News
Russia bans meme of Putin in make-up as ‘extremist propaganda’
2 views
As Nivea apologizes for ‘white is purity’ poster, here are 5 other cringe-worthy ad gaffes
188 views
Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad featuring Kendall Jenner, apologizes
308 views
UK to help reform Saudi economy
2184 views
US private sector hiring edges up
107 views
Gold prices slip from one-month high
427 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR