Internet mocks Facebook with viral ‘Will Now Have Stories’ memes

Arab News |
Social media users are mocking Facebook over a new feature. (File photo: AFP)

DUBAI: Last week, Facebook introduced “Facebook Stories” a feature similar to the “Stories” feature on photo and video-sharing app Snapchat.
On Snapchat, users can post videos to the “Stories” section, which can be viewed for 24 hours before they expire. In August, 2016, Instagram launched a similar feature, in which posts also expire after 24 hours.
Most recently, Facebook decided to launch a copycat feature, placing it front and center on user’s news feeds.
Internet users did not let the likenesses slide, posting a hilarious flurry of memes about the strangely similar features on three of the world’s biggest social media platforms.
Everything from an Excel spreadsheet to Hollywood actor Owen Wilson’s teeth are given the “Stories” feature, in what has become known as the “Will Now Have Stories” meme trend.

Bananas and calculators were not spared.
Neither were buses, Diet Coke cans or McDonalds.
Even home pregnancy tests were given the feature.

