Internet mocks Facebook with viral ‘Will Now Have Stories’ memes

DUBAI: Last week, Facebook introduced “Facebook Stories” a feature similar to the “Stories” feature on photo and video-sharing app Snapchat.

On Snapchat, users can post videos to the “Stories” section, which can be viewed for 24 hours before they expire. In August, 2016, Instagram launched a similar feature, in which posts also expire after 24 hours.

Most recently, Facebook decided to launch a copycat feature, placing it front and center on user’s news feeds.

Internet users did not let the likenesses slide, posting a hilarious flurry of memes about the strangely similar features on three of the world’s biggest social media platforms.

Everything from an Excel spreadsheet to Hollywood actor Owen Wilson’s teeth are given the “Stories” feature, in what has become known as the “Will Now Have Stories” meme trend.



Owen Wilson will now have stories in 2017! pic.twitter.com/DHAR0u8pVf — Pig Man (@dgahk) April 5, 2017

Excel 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IpYzX4p2Yx — tallal (@OFFICIALTALLAL) April 2, 2017

bananas in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/uQT8oTqWVL — antonio lmao (@aayylmao) April 4, 2017

calculators in 2017 now have stories pic.twitter.com/w2YT3okhiY — memes (@memeprovider) April 4, 2017

Maxis in 2017 will now have stories. pic.twitter.com/ynTAPj1WTN — Michael Saunders (@Angelo_vo) April 4, 2017

Diet Coke will now have stories pic.twitter.com/Nh5fomhlWy — gabs (@GabrielleMcKeon) April 5, 2017

Mcdonald's in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/DCAwKQslfP — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) April 5, 2017

Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017

Bananas and calculators were not spared.Neither were buses, Diet Coke cans or McDonalds.Even home pregnancy tests were given the feature.