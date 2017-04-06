  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Dubai-based Indian magnate hires luxury Mediterranean cruise liner for son’s lavish wedding

Offbeat

Dubai-based Indian magnate hires luxury Mediterranean cruise liner for son’s lavish wedding

Arab News |
The heir of a Dubai-based Indian business magnate is set to have a luxurious no-holds-barred wedding. (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI: The heir of a Dubai-based Indian business magnate is set to have a luxurious no-holds-barred wedding aboard a cruise liner in the Mediterranean, replete with celebrity guests and multiple European stops.
Heir to the Danube building material company, Adel Sajan is marrying his school sweetheart Sana Khan in a wedding organized by his father Rizwan Sajan, ranked seventh on Forbes’ list of Top 100 Indian Leaders in the UAE.
The lavish wedding is set to begin on April 6 and the cruise liner will call in at Marseilles, Cannes and Savona until April 9, Gulf News reported.
According to the newspaper, some 1,100 guests, including Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty and others, have been invited to the wedding aboard the Costa Fascinosa.
The celebrations will be inspired by a 2015 Bollywood comedy shot on a cruise liner, “Dil Dhadakne Do.”
The newspaper reported that each evening will have a theme with various dress codes and guests will be catered to by 75 chefs from around the world.
The décor of the entire ship was changed to tailor to the wedding’s Indian theme and President of Costa Cruises Neil Palomba told Gulf News that this marks the first time the cruise ship company had taken such a booking by a private individual.
“The wedding of my only son Adel is by far the most awaited event of my life and words cannot express the joy I feel. My wife Sameera and I are eager to welcome the lovely Sana into our family and look forward to extending a long and joyful relationship with the entire Khan family.
“We have planned a unique celebration for all our guests and have gauged every little detail of the wedding to make it special for the couple. We are excited to host all our distinguished guests and await the merriments that the union of Sana and Adel will bring,” said Sajan, according to Gulf News.

Related Articles

DUBAI: The heir of a Dubai-based Indian business magnate is set to have a luxurious no-holds-barred wedding aboard a cruise liner in the Mediterranean, replete with celebrity guests and multiple European stops.
Heir to the Danube building material company, Adel Sajan is marrying his school sweetheart Sana Khan in a wedding organized by his father Rizwan Sajan, ranked seventh on Forbes’ list of Top 100 Indian Leaders in the UAE.
The lavish wedding is set to begin on April 6 and the cruise liner will call in at Marseilles, Cannes and Savona until April 9, Gulf News reported.
According to the newspaper, some 1,100 guests, including Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty and others, have been invited to the wedding aboard the Costa Fascinosa.
The celebrations will be inspired by a 2015 Bollywood comedy shot on a cruise liner, “Dil Dhadakne Do.”
The newspaper reported that each evening will have a theme with various dress codes and guests will be catered to by 75 chefs from around the world.
The décor of the entire ship was changed to tailor to the wedding’s Indian theme and President of Costa Cruises Neil Palomba told Gulf News that this marks the first time the cruise ship company had taken such a booking by a private individual.
“The wedding of my only son Adel is by far the most awaited event of my life and words cannot express the joy I feel. My wife Sameera and I are eager to welcome the lovely Sana into our family and look forward to extending a long and joyful relationship with the entire Khan family.
“We have planned a unique celebration for all our guests and have gauged every little detail of the wedding to make it special for the couple. We are excited to host all our distinguished guests and await the merriments that the union of Sana and Adel will bring,” said Sajan, according to Gulf News.

Tags: Danube wedding India UAE Dubai

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Dubai-based Indian magnate hires luxury Mediterranean cruise liner for son’s lavish wedding

DUBAI: The heir of a Dubai-based Indian business magnate is set to have a luxurious no-holds-...

‘Stop the war’: Elissa urges fans to pray for Syria

JEDDAH: Arab musician and singer Elissa has had enough of the war in Syria. On Wednesday, she...

Dubai-based Indian magnate hires luxury Mediterranean cruise liner for son’s lavish wedding
‘Stop the war’: Elissa urges fans to pray for Syria
Charlize Theron: ‘Fast and Furious’ role was challenging
Pink Star diamond sells for $71.2 million, becoming the world’s most expensive gemstone
Harrison Ford avoids action over runway incident
Chelsea Clinton: I’m not the person to defeat Trump
Latest News
Ankara planning new operation against PKK rebels in northern Iraq, says report
Drone strike kills Al-Qaeda suspects in Yemen
For Gazans, exit permits can mean life or death
Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
Suu Kyi denies ethnic cleansing of Myanmar minority
Trump to Abe: US to boost defenses against North Korea
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR