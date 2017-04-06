Dubai-based Indian magnate hires luxury Mediterranean cruise liner for son’s lavish wedding

DUBAI: The heir of a Dubai-based Indian business magnate is set to have a luxurious no-holds-barred wedding aboard a cruise liner in the Mediterranean, replete with celebrity guests and multiple European stops.

Heir to the Danube building material company, Adel Sajan is marrying his school sweetheart Sana Khan in a wedding organized by his father Rizwan Sajan, ranked seventh on Forbes’ list of Top 100 Indian Leaders in the UAE.

The lavish wedding is set to begin on April 6 and the cruise liner will call in at Marseilles, Cannes and Savona until April 9, Gulf News reported.

According to the newspaper, some 1,100 guests, including Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty and others, have been invited to the wedding aboard the Costa Fascinosa.

The celebrations will be inspired by a 2015 Bollywood comedy shot on a cruise liner, “Dil Dhadakne Do.”

The newspaper reported that each evening will have a theme with various dress codes and guests will be catered to by 75 chefs from around the world.

The décor of the entire ship was changed to tailor to the wedding’s Indian theme and President of Costa Cruises Neil Palomba told Gulf News that this marks the first time the cruise ship company had taken such a booking by a private individual.

“The wedding of my only son Adel is by far the most awaited event of my life and words cannot express the joy I feel. My wife Sameera and I are eager to welcome the lovely Sana into our family and look forward to extending a long and joyful relationship with the entire Khan family.

“We have planned a unique celebration for all our guests and have gauged every little detail of the wedding to make it special for the couple. We are excited to host all our distinguished guests and await the merriments that the union of Sana and Adel will bring,” said Sajan, according to Gulf News.