Actress Lindsay Lohan spotted wearing burkini in Thailand

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan was spotted wearing a burkini while on holiday in Thailand last week, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.
The 30-year-old star, who has a new reality show on the way, was snapped on the island of Phuket surfing in a burkini – a fully-covered bathing suit designed for Muslim women who wish to remain covered at the beach.
In recent months, Lohan has shown interest in Islam – telling a Kuwaiti talk show host she has read passages of the Qur’an — and has also spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey.
This wasn’t the only swimwear Lohan was spotted in during her stay in Thailand, however.
Now Lindsay Lohan wears a BURKINI https://t.co/VfGQEcO81X— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 5, 2017
The “Mean Girls” star rook to Instagram in an array of different outfits.
In March, Lohan teased a new modest fashion line by posting a black-and-white portrait of herself to Instagram wearing a crystal-embellished scarf wrapped partially over her head and held in front of her mouth so only her eyes and hands are visible.
She captioned it: “New fashion line coming soon.”
