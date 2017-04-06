Actress Lindsay Lohan spotted wearing burkini in Thailand

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan was spotted wearing a burkini while on holiday in Thailand last week, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The 30-year-old star, who has a new reality show on the way, was snapped on the island of Phuket surfing in a burkini – a fully-covered bathing suit designed for Muslim women who wish to remain covered at the beach.

In recent months, Lohan has shown interest in Islam – telling a Kuwaiti talk show host she has read passages of the Qur’an — and has also spent time with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

This wasn’t the only swimwear Lohan was spotted in during her stay in Thailand, however.

The “Mean Girls” star rook to Instagram in an array of different outfits.

LOHAN by Lindsay Lohan with the inspiration of #MODESTFASHION finding inspiration at sea A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

In March, Lohan teased a new modest fashion line by posting a black-and-white portrait of herself to Instagram wearing a crystal-embellished scarf wrapped partially over her head and held in front of her mouth so only her eyes and hands are visible.

She captioned it: “New fashion line coming soon.”