  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 17 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

US officially labels Hamas commander ‘global terrorist’

Agence France Presse |
Palestinian high-school students show off their skills during a graduation ceremony from a military school course organized by the Hamas security forces and the Hamas Ministries of Interior and Education on April 2, 2017 in Gaza City. (AFP / MAHMUD HAMS)
WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday declared a senior commander of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Abu Anas Al-Ghandour, a “specially designated global terrorist,” adding his name to its economic sanctions blacklist.
The State Department said Ghandour is a former Hamas Shoura council and political bureau member who now leads a Hamas brigade in Gaza.
Ghandour “has been involved in many terrorist operations,” it said, including a 2006 attack on an Israeli military outpost at the Kerem Shalom border crossing which left two Israeli soldiers dead and four wounded.
That attack resulted in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held by Hamas for five years before he was freed in exchange for the release of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
Ghandour was also one of the targets of a March 2015 lawsuit in the United States by 26 Americans and dual Israeli-American citizens against Hamas for alleged war crimes during the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza.
The terrorist designation effectively bans Americans from any involvement or business relations with Ghandour.
In response to the State Department’s action Thursday, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri called it “an attempt to invert the real situation, because the real terrorist is the one who furnishes the arms of the occupier (Israel) to kill the children of Palestine,” an allusion to the United States.
WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday declared a senior commander of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Abu Anas Al-Ghandour, a “specially designated global terrorist,” adding his name to its economic sanctions blacklist.
The State Department said Ghandour is a former Hamas Shoura council and political bureau member who now leads a Hamas brigade in Gaza.
Ghandour “has been involved in many terrorist operations,” it said, including a 2006 attack on an Israeli military outpost at the Kerem Shalom border crossing which left two Israeli soldiers dead and four wounded.
That attack resulted in the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was held by Hamas for five years before he was freed in exchange for the release of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.
Ghandour was also one of the targets of a March 2015 lawsuit in the United States by 26 Americans and dual Israeli-American citizens against Hamas for alleged war crimes during the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza.
The terrorist designation effectively bans Americans from any involvement or business relations with Ghandour.
In response to the State Department’s action Thursday, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri called it “an attempt to invert the real situation, because the real terrorist is the one who furnishes the arms of the occupier (Israel) to kill the children of Palestine,” an allusion to the United States.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US officially labels Hamas commander ‘global terrorist’

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday declared a senior commander of the Palestinian...

Israeli military: Palestinian kills soldier in West Bank

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian rammed his vehicle into a group of people near a West Bank settlement...

US officially labels Hamas commander ‘global terrorist’
Israeli military: Palestinian kills soldier in West Bank
DJ to be charged after Tunisia call to prayer remix
Ankara planning new operation against PKK rebels in northern Iraq, says report
Drone strike kills Al-Qaeda suspects in Yemen
For Gazans, exit permits can mean life or death
Latest News
US officially labels Hamas commander ‘global terrorist’
1 views
Saudi Arabia chooses hybrid structure for debut dollar sukuk
25 views
BP cuts CEO’s pay package after shareholder backlash
10 views
SABIC’s shares focus of Tadawul trading
6 views
Fitch: Saudi banks overcome liquidity crunch but profits falling
6 views
ENI, Total sign for more drills off Cyprus
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR