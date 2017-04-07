Saudi Arabian Airlines launches direct flight to Port Sudan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) launched its first direct flight on Thursday from Jeddah to Port Sudan, making it the fifth direct international destination added by the air carrier since last year.

In 2016, Saudia added Maldives, Ankara, Algeria and Munich to its direct flight routes.

“Saudi Airlines is expanding, by launching new destinations and new stations, also through increasing the number of seats for local flights and many other related developments,” said Saleh bin Nasir Al-Jaser, director general of Saudia.

The South Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport will be home for the 132-seat Airbus 320 to Port Sudan. Flight SV464 departs Jeddah six days a week at 3:15.p.m and arrives at 4:20 p.m. in Sudan.

“Usually many intense marketing studies and detailed statistics are made (by Saudia) before taking a similar decision of opening a destination,” Al-Jaser said.

Ali Hassan Jafer, Saudi ambassador to Sudan, told Arab News that, “Having this new line between Saudi Arabia symbolizes a new achievement for the relation between the two countries. It will also contribute in increasing the industry and marketing between both of the countries.” Saudi Arabian Airlines has been expanding its services recently to include new aircraft, including 30 new planes, and better customer service. It is also recruiting more Saudis to its employment ranks.

With the cooperation of Ministry of Education, Saudia provides scholarships for 500,000 students to study aviation science and aircraft maintenance abroad. The air carrier is also providing special services to the Kingdom’s military personnel. Al-Jaser said Saudia has provided special counters to give premium service to soldiers stationed in Jazan, Abha and Jeddah.

Al-Jaser told Arab News, “It is our duty to serve our beloved military staff.”