  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal signs contract for groundwater level reduction

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal signs contract for groundwater level reduction

ARAB NEWS |
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has signed a contract with Azmeel Contracting & Construction Corporation for a groundwater level reduction project in three neighborhoods in the capital city.
The neighborhoods include Al-Aridh, Laban-2 and Tuwaiq-9, according to Riyadh Development Authority, High Commission for the Development of Riyadh’s (HCDR) executive branch, which formulates the policies for the city’s development.
The groundwater level reduction in Al-Aridh covers a length of 11.5 km, Laban-2 covers 5 km and Tuwaiq-9 covers 10 km.
Riyadh has over 379 km of groundwater drainage networks handling the rising groundwater level in the capital’s most affected neighborhoods.
An additional 160 km of networks are currently underway in Al-Yasmin, Al-Sahafalah, Al-Aqiq, Al-Rabi, Al-Wadi, Tuwaiq, Zahrat Laban, Al-Aziziah, Al-Faisaliah and Al-Manakh.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar is also the chairman of HCDR, which conducted a series of studies earlier to resolve the groundwater drainage problem.
Consequently, HCDR devised a program to manage the sources that cause the rise of groundwater level, and reduce it to safe limits.
They also took precautionary measures to protect the existing and future installations and public facilities from the impact of high groundwater levels.
They also developed a program for continuous monitoring of the level and nature of both surface water and groundwater.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has signed a contract with Azmeel Contracting & Construction Corporation for a groundwater level reduction project in three neighborhoods in the capital city.
The neighborhoods include Al-Aridh, Laban-2 and Tuwaiq-9, according to Riyadh Development Authority, High Commission for the Development of Riyadh’s (HCDR) executive branch, which formulates the policies for the city’s development.
The groundwater level reduction in Al-Aridh covers a length of 11.5 km, Laban-2 covers 5 km and Tuwaiq-9 covers 10 km.
Riyadh has over 379 km of groundwater drainage networks handling the rising groundwater level in the capital’s most affected neighborhoods.
An additional 160 km of networks are currently underway in Al-Yasmin, Al-Sahafalah, Al-Aqiq, Al-Rabi, Al-Wadi, Tuwaiq, Zahrat Laban, Al-Aziziah, Al-Faisaliah and Al-Manakh.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar is also the chairman of HCDR, which conducted a series of studies earlier to resolve the groundwater drainage problem.
Consequently, HCDR devised a program to manage the sources that cause the rise of groundwater level, and reduce it to safe limits.
They also took precautionary measures to protect the existing and future installations and public facilities from the impact of high groundwater levels.
They also developed a program for continuous monitoring of the level and nature of both surface water and groundwater.

Tags: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan

RIYADH: Ambassador Dieter W. Haller underscored on Wednesday that the German government fully...

Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday

RIYADH: Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, will visit the Kingdom Monday through...

German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan
Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday
Theater Nights Festival to kick off today in Riyadh
Tayma was a global cultural center, beacon for trade in Bronze Age: Research team
Saudi dates exports up 37%
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal signs contract for groundwater level reduction
Latest News
Clinton: ‘Deeply concerned’ about Russian election role
15 views
German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan
13 views
Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday
66 views
Theater Nights Festival to kick off today in Riyadh
16 views
Tayma was a global cultural center, beacon for trade in Bronze Age: Research team
16 views
1,536 irregularities reported in Riyadh health facilities in 5 months
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR