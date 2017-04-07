Saudi dates exports up 37%

MADINAH: Saudi exports of dates increased by 37 percent during the first 11 months of 2016 to reach about 90,000 tons, compared to about 66,000 tons in the same period of 2015, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

In 2016, some 20,000 tons of dates were exported from the Madinah region, representing about 22 percent of total Saudi exports of dates.

An estimated 9 million pilgrims and visitors took with them 45,000 tons of dates last year.

Date trader Sultan Selehim said obstacles facing traders include a lack of laborers and the absence of date festivals.