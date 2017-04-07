1,536 irregularities reported in Riyadh health facilities in 5 months

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported more than 1,500 irregularities in health facilities in the Saudi capital over a five-month period ending in February.

The Riyadh Health Affairs General Directorate, represented by the Private Health Sector Affairs Department, has noted 1,536 irregularities at a number of private health institutions, including medical complexes and pharmacies.

Offenses include non-compliance with the Private Health Institution Law, employing unlicensed staff, expired licenses and poor hygiene and sterilization.

During the five-month period, the Private Health Sector Affairs Department conducted a number of inspection tours, covering all private hospitals and a number of private medical complexes, pharmacies and medical-assistance service centers.

According to an official from the MOH, the cases have been referred to the committees, which will take action against violators. This is to ensure such violations are not repeated in an endeavor to provide safe health services for citizens and residents, the official said.

The Riyadh Health Affairs General Directorate underscored that the inspection tours are ongoing. It will monitor the remedial actions taken by health institutions that have been closed pending an improvement of conditions.

The directorate has renewed its call on all health institutions to abide by the statutory and regulatory requirements to avoid penalties, which include financial fines, precautionary closure and a withdrawal of licenses in the case of recurrent irregularities.

