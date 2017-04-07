Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday

RIYADH: Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, will visit the Kingdom Monday through Thursday, according to the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.

A meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif has been scheduled.

Duterte will also meet Filipino community members at the Marriott Hotel on Wednesday. Only those who have registered for the event will be accommodated.

Nearly 200 groups from Riyadh, Jeddah and other regions have been registered.

Each group must submit a list of 10 members that will represent their respective groups.

The embassy will provide the groups with names of their members who have been cleared and approved by authorities to attend the meeting with President Duterte.

Meanwhile, community groups in various parts of the Kingdom have been busy in their preparations for the visit of the president.

They have posted on the Internet their activities in connection with Duterte’s visit, saying that they’ll ask questions regarding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

One group, United OFW International, said they will request the establishment of an OFW department, creation of pensions plans, reintegration program for OFWs and giving priority to OFWs in government positions among others.