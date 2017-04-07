  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

RIYADH: Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, will visit the Kingdom Monday through Thursday, according to the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.
A meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif has been scheduled.
Duterte will also meet Filipino community members at the Marriott Hotel on Wednesday. Only those who have registered for the event will be accommodated.
Nearly 200 groups from Riyadh, Jeddah and other regions have been registered.
Each group must submit a list of 10 members that will represent their respective groups.
The embassy will provide the groups with names of their members who have been cleared and approved by authorities to attend the meeting with President Duterte.
Meanwhile, community groups in various parts of the Kingdom have been busy in their preparations for the visit of the president.
They have posted on the Internet their activities in connection with Duterte’s visit, saying that they’ll ask questions regarding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).
One group, United OFW International, said they will request the establishment of an OFW department, creation of pensions plans, reintegration program for OFWs and giving priority to OFWs in government positions among others.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, will visit the Kingdom Monday through Thursday, according to the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh.
A meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif has been scheduled.
Duterte will also meet Filipino community members at the Marriott Hotel on Wednesday. Only those who have registered for the event will be accommodated.
Nearly 200 groups from Riyadh, Jeddah and other regions have been registered.
Each group must submit a list of 10 members that will represent their respective groups.
The embassy will provide the groups with names of their members who have been cleared and approved by authorities to attend the meeting with President Duterte.
Meanwhile, community groups in various parts of the Kingdom have been busy in their preparations for the visit of the president.
They have posted on the Internet their activities in connection with Duterte’s visit, saying that they’ll ask questions regarding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).
One group, United OFW International, said they will request the establishment of an OFW department, creation of pensions plans, reintegration program for OFWs and giving priority to OFWs in government positions among others.

Tags: Saudi Arabia Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan

RIYADH: Ambassador Dieter W. Haller underscored on Wednesday that the German government fully...

Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday

RIYADH: Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, will visit the Kingdom Monday through...

German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan
Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday
Theater Nights Festival to kick off today in Riyadh
Tayma was a global cultural center, beacon for trade in Bronze Age: Research team
Saudi dates exports up 37%
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal signs contract for groundwater level reduction
Latest News
Clinton: ‘Deeply concerned’ about Russian election role
14 views
German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan
13 views
Duterte to visit Saudi Arabia starting Monday
60 views
Theater Nights Festival to kick off today in Riyadh
11 views
Tayma was a global cultural center, beacon for trade in Bronze Age: Research team
14 views
1,536 irregularities reported in Riyadh health facilities in 5 months
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR