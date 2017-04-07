German envoy stresses support for Saudi Vision 2030 plan

RIYADH: Ambassador Dieter W. Haller underscored on Wednesday that the German government fully supports the Vision 2030 reforms laid out by the Kingdom.

“Vision 2030 is an ambitious blueprint for reform, especially for a modern diversified economy that is not only resource-based, but above all knowledge-based,” he said.

The German ambassador made his remarks in a welcome address during the opening ceremony of Linde’s facilities in Jubail Industrial City.

“The Kingdom is a young nation. And it is a country in constant change since its very beginning in 1932 — when the third Saudi national state was founded,” he said.

Haller said the Kingdom is important to Germany as a pillar of stability in the troubled and war-torn areas of the Middle East.

He added that the Kingdom is also “Germany’s partner in the struggle against terrorism, the most challenging scourge of these days.”

He added that, “I would like to reassure our Saudi friends today: Germany is at the side of the Kingdom when it comes to supporting our key partner in the region in its endeavor to manage change.”

He said that the backbone of successful modernization is and remains a strong and vibrant economy.

“Take the energy sector, for instance. I would like to commend the Saudi government for its far-sighted policy on rolling out renewable energy in the Kingdom,” he said.

He added that, “this will help to save oil and gas as important feedstock for value added industries like the one we are inaugurating today.”

He said that Linde has invested about $380 million in the project with Sadara Chemical Company. It is the largest German investment in Saudi Arabia in the last two years. Linde has 60,000 employees.

He said Linde has achieved in its Jubail facility 40 percent Saudization of its staff and that German companies are eager to work with the Saudi government to train young Saudis in all professions.