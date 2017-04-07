Romanian injured in UK parliament terror attack dies

LONDON: Andreea Cristea, who fell into the River Thames during the March 22 terror attack outside the British parliament, has died in hospital, police said Friday, bringing the toll to five.

Cristea, 31, was visting London with her partner Andrei Burnaz. Life support was withdrawn on Thursday.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts,” her family and partner said in a statement.