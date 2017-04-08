Prince Miteb briefed on progress in osteoporosis research work

RIYADH: National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah lauded the achievements of the Prince Miteb Chair for Biomarkers Research on Osteoporosis (PMCO) at King Saud University (KSU).

He expressed his appreciation when he visited the university recently, with KSU Rector Badran Al-Omar and Nasser Al-Daghri, PMCO director and dean of KSU’s College of Science, welcoming him.

Prince Miteb and Al-Omar signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in research advancement.

Al-Daghri made a presentation on the PMCO’s performance over the last five years. The presentation included highlights on research papers, conferences, community service, public awareness campaigns and scientific projects.

Prince Miteb was also informed about PMCO’s participation in the recently concluded World Congress on Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis (WCO) in Florence, Italy.