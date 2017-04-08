  • Search form

  Trump briefs Saudi Arabia's King Salman on US strikes in Syria

Trump briefs Saudi Arabia's King Salman on US strikes in Syria

US President Donald Trump briefed King Salman about Friday's US strikes on an airbase in Syria.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was briefed Saturday by US President Donald Trump about American military strikes on a Syrian airbase the day before, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In a phone conversation, King Salman congratulated Trump on his courageous decision to carry out the strike in Syria, which the king said was in the interest of the region and the world.
The US struck the airbase on Friday saying it had been used in what is now widely believed to be a chemical attack by Bashar Assad against his own people.
In the call, King Salman and Trump also discussed relations between the two countries as well as the latest regional and global developments.

