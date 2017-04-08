Pakhtoon Khawa, NourNet, Success reign in RCL AMAQ T20 Cup finals

RIYADH: Pakhtoon Khawa, NourNet and Success XI emerged champions in their respective division in the finals of the AMAQ Twenty20 Cricket Tournament, sponsored by AMAQ Contrating Company and organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex.

In the Super League, Pakhtoon Khawa scored a thrilling one-wicket win over Mehran, debutants NourNet edged past Shaheen Strikers by three runs in the Premier Blue League and Success XI outclassed South Indian Stunnerz by 54 runs in a one-sided Premier Green League final.

Watched by a large gathering, the Super League final lived up to its expectations. Mehran took the wicket first and put on board 150 runs from the stipulated overs. Akthar Zaib top-scored with 26 runs. However, wickets kept falling at regular intervals at the other end as none of the batsmen failed to takeoff. Ibraheem did well for the bowling side as he claimed three wickets for 18 runs.

In response Pakhtoon Khawa were off to a flying start as their openers scored quick runs during the power play. The middle order finished off the game as Naveed scored a crucial 45 runs to steer his side to victory with two balls to spare.

Playing in their maiden final, NourNet batted first and put up a decent score of 187 runs. Openers Zahid (74) and Hafeez (34) laid the foundation for a big total. Abdul Rehman was pick of the bowlers and bagged two wickets.



In reply, Shaheen Strikers’ middle order showed some resilience as the openers were sent back to pavilion in the first over. Amir Rafique scored a brilliant 61 runs as the game went into the final over. Irshad took three wickets and restricted Shaheen to 184 runs.



Success XI scored 188 after they batted first. Shoaib (45) and Zubair (65) was the main run getters. Younus claimed three wickets.

In reply, South Indian Stunnerz CC were restricted to 134 runs. Younus (18) and Khaleel (24) put up some fight. Zubair, Idris and Imran bowled well and bagged two wickets each.

The Prize distribution ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Qu’ran by Zakaria. RCL CEO Jawaid Munawar conducted the ceremony by briefing the RCL activities including the infrastructure, new pavilions and grounds.

Shamshad Siddiqui the owner and CEO of AMAQ was the chief guest, congratulated the RCL for successfully conducting the event and for bringing the youngsters from different nationalities on the sporting venue. He was also impressed to see some talented players performing on RCL platform.

RCL Senior Adviser Razaur Rahman thanked the sponsor and requested Siddiqui to support and arrange an international tour to Pakistan for the RCL team. He congratulated the debutants NourNet and Success XI for winning the tournament.

Hanif Baber senior vice president and his team made all arrangement for the finals.



Award winners



Super Division: Pakhtoon Khawa

Premier Blue: NourNet

Premier Green: Success XI.

Man of the Final (Super League): Ibraheem of Pakhtoon Khawa

Man of the Final (Premier Blue): Zahid of NourNet

Man of the Final (Premier Green): Zubair of Success XI



Brief Scores (Super League)

Mehran 150: (Akthar 26, Usman 25 Aqib 25 runs; Ibrahim 3 wkts) lost Pakhtoon Khwan 152 in 19.4 overs: (Naveed 45, Ibraheem 25 & Arshad 23; Zakir 2 wkts) by 1 wkt

Man of the Match: Ibraheem



Premier Blues



NourNet CC 187: (Zahid 74, Hafeez 38 & Naveed 22 runs; Abdul Rehman 2 wkts) beat Shaheen Strikers 184: (Amir 61, Israr 44 & Waheed 40 runs; Irshad 3, Naveed 2 wkts) by 3 runs.

Man of the Match: Zahid.



Premier Green



Success XI CC 188 for 8: (Zubair 65, Shoaib 45; Younus 3 wkts) beat South Indian Stunnerz 134 for 9: (Younus 24, Khaleel 18 & Azeem 17; Zubair 2, Idris 2 & Imran 2 wkts each) by 54 runs.

Man of the Match: Zubair.

