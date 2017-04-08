HCDR highlights new projects for Riyadh

RIYADH: The High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR) has showcased its projects and future plans for the development of the Saudi capital.

The HCDR, chaired by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, outlined policies for the city’s development formulated by the RDA, which is the commission’s executive branch.

In the latest edition of Tatweer, which is issued quarterly by the HCDR, the commission has featured the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahab Cultural Foundation, according to RDA’s website.

The HCDR has also highlighted the design of the building and its coordination with the elements of the Al-Bajiri neighborhood project, which varies between urban, cultural and tourist facilities.

Topics in various fields such as environment, studies, public transport as well as technology are also highlighted.

“In the field of environment, the plan of the National Projector Park was also reviewed and approved by the council,” the HCDR said.

The HCDR also highlighted the coverage of the ceremony on the completion of the digging of the deep tunnels in the Riyadh Metro train project.

