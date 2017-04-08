  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Jeddah hosts first Rider Champion and Fun Festival

FOUZIA KHAN |
Prominent professionals and hobbyists from local, Arab and international countries showed their talent at the first Rider Champion and Fun Festival on Thursday.
A Saudi man and a boy slide on a sledge at the indoor snow theme park "Snow City" in Riyadh. (AFP)
The championship included motorcycle races and acts, skating skills and auto racing. (AN photos)
JEDDAH: Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) with the cooperation of the General Authority for Entertainment and Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles launched the first Rider Champion and Fun Festival for families on Thursday.
The three-day Rider Champion and Fun Festival, with a committee of referees and participation of prominent professionals and hobbyists, includes 12 social, cultural, artistic, sports and theater events.
Visitors enjoyed diverse performances and acrobatic moves among the participants looking to win this year’s championship.
The championship included motorcycle races and acts, skating skills and auto racing. The event is hosted by a number of famous artists and athletes.
Abdullah Filali, chairman of the organizing committee, said the aim of the event was to develop talent among youth in the Gulf region with participation of competitors from Bahrain, UAE and Libya.
He pointed out that the games are held under the supervision of trained staff and a committee of referees to guide the youth in exploiting their talents.
The first day of the festival started with children’s theater with the participation of a group of artists, along with racing cars and motorcycle acts and preparations for a freestyle race. On the second day a freestyle race performance was enjoyed by visitors. On Saturday, a final freestyle race will be held.
Hassan bin Ibrahim Dahlan, secretary-general of the Jeddah Chamber, said the JCCI supported the event to promote economic, marketing and tourism in the city of Jeddah.
He also said that JCCI always supports events to encourage and empower young people in various fields and to enhance community partnership in all sectors to contribute to the economic growth.

