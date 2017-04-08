Saudi Arabia, Pakistan alliance’s main objective to serve Islam: Minister

RIYADH: Islamic Affairs Minister Saleh bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh highlighted the deep relations linking Pakistan with Saudi Arabia at a conference held by the Pakistani Association of Muslim Scholars in Peshawar on the occasion of its first anniversary.

These relations are distinguished, powerful and strong, and cover the political, economic, military, cultural, scientific and social fields, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are “one country” working for the benefit of Islam and Muslims.

“They are working to preserve the sanctities of Muslims threatened by ill-intended people who want to deprive ordinary people of the safe haven offered by Makkah and Madinah,” he said, adding that the rulers of these two big countries are leading by the strengths of Muslims and the Islamic alliance, which makes Islam strong and safe in the face of threats and preserves it dignity and sanctity.

He said that in these trying times, there is need of a united Muslim stand and teachings that are according to the Qur’an and Sunnah, as well as respect for scholars and Ummah.

Al-Sheikh said Muslims’ taking part in an Islamic coalition is important to counter terrorism, its roots and perpetrators.

He added that the fight against terrorism is a fight against tyranny and stupidity, and against those who have plans against Islam and want enemies of Islam to take over Muslim countries.

He stressed that the Kingdom and Pakistan can work together in the Islamic Alliance to serve Islam and to counter terrorism and ruthless terrorists who shed blood.

The minister thanked the Association of Muslim Scholars for organizing this ceremony, as well as its chairman, Fadlurrahman Mufti Mahmoud and all scholars and members of the assembly for their hospitality and attendance, saying: “I ask God to sustain the power and greatness of the assembly and to serve and protect Islam.”

Al-Sheikh also paid tribute to the government and people of Pakistan for whom the people of the Kingdom have great affection.

At the end of the opening session of the conference, Sheikh Saleh bin Talib, imam and sheikh of the Grand Mosque, led participants in the Friday sermon and prayers.

The delegation comprised Al-Sheikh, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Ammar and Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Zaid, advisers in the office of the minister, and the undersecretary of the ministry, assistant to Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Ameri, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saad Al-Dosari, as well as the special secretary to the minister, Suleiman bin Omar Al-Husayn.

