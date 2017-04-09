  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US Navy strike group to move towards Korean peninsula - US official

World

US Navy strike group to move towards Korean peninsula - US official

Reuters |
This US Navy photo obtained March 31, 2017 shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) as they participate in a photo exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on March 28, 2017 in the Philippine Sea. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: A US Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a US official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program.

Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.

The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

“We feel the increased presence is necessary,” the official said, citing North Korea’s worrisome behavior.

The news was first reported by Reuters.

In a statement late Saturday, the US Navy’s Third Fleet said the strike group had been directed to sail north, but it did not specify the destination. The military vessels will operate in the Western Pacific rather than making previously planned port visits to Australia, it added.

This year North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, have repeatedly indicated an intercontinental ballistic missile test or something similar could be coming, possibly as soon as April 15, the 105th birthday of North Korea’s founding president and celebrated annually as “the Day of the Sun.”

Earlier this week US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Florida, where Trump pressed his counterpart to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump’s national security aides have completed a review of US options to try to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. These include economic and military measures but lean more toward sanctions and increased pressure on Beijing to rein in its reclusive neighbor.

Although the option of pre-emptive military strikes on North Korea is not off the table, the review prioritizes less-risky steps and de-emphasizes direct military action.

Trump spoke with South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday, the White House said on Saturday in a statement which did not mention the strike group. 

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: A US Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a US official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program.

Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range.

The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

“We feel the increased presence is necessary,” the official said, citing North Korea’s worrisome behavior.

The news was first reported by Reuters.

In a statement late Saturday, the US Navy’s Third Fleet said the strike group had been directed to sail north, but it did not specify the destination. The military vessels will operate in the Western Pacific rather than making previously planned port visits to Australia, it added.

This year North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, have repeatedly indicated an intercontinental ballistic missile test or something similar could be coming, possibly as soon as April 15, the 105th birthday of North Korea’s founding president and celebrated annually as “the Day of the Sun.”

Earlier this week US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Florida, where Trump pressed his counterpart to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump’s national security aides have completed a review of US options to try to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. These include economic and military measures but lean more toward sanctions and increased pressure on Beijing to rein in its reclusive neighbor.

Although the option of pre-emptive military strikes on North Korea is not off the table, the review prioritizes less-risky steps and de-emphasizes direct military action.

Trump spoke with South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday, the White House said on Saturday in a statement which did not mention the strike group. 

Tags: North Korrea South Korea US navy Japan China

Comments

MORE FROM World

Twelve hospitalized after trains collide in Moscow

MOSCOW: Twelve people were hospitalized after a commuter train collided with a long-distance train...

Indonesia says 6 slain militants were planning police attack

JAKARTA: Six suspected Islamic militants killed in a standoff with police were planning to attack...

Twelve hospitalized after trains collide in Moscow
Indonesia says 6 slain militants were planning police attack
Roadside bomb kills 9 Afghan forces battling the Taliban
A booze ban stresses Indian business
Historian: Nazi leader Hitler once had Jewish landlord
Iran’s long-exiled prince wants a revolution in age of Trump
Latest News
Twelve hospitalized after trains collide in Moscow
1 views
Indonesia says 6 slain militants were planning police attack
9 views
Roadside bomb kills 9 Afghan forces battling the Taliban
15 views
Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry
6 views
Failed Pepsi, Nivea ads show industry’s diversity problem
39 views
A booze ban stresses Indian business
111 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR