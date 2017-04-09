  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lifestyle
  • Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry

Lifestyle

Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry

AP |
May 30, 2009 file photo, Chuck Berry performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. (AP)

ST. LOUIS: Chuck Berry fans are getting their chance to pay their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll visionary, roughly three weeks after his death at age 90 near his hometown of St. Louis.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven” can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed. The public viewing will be followed by a private service for family and friends, including those in the music industry.
Charles Edward Anderson Berry, who died March 18, was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building’s opening. The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards said at Berry’s induction ceremony that Berry was the one who started it all.
Berry, whose core repertoire included about three dozen songs, had a profound influence on rock ‘n’ roll, from garage bands all the way up to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
Well before the rise of Bob Dylan, Berry wedded social commentary to the beat and rush of popular music.
“He was singing good lyrics, and intelligent lyrics, in the ‘50s when people were singing, “Oh, baby, I love you so,’” John Lennon once observed.
“Everything I wrote about wasn’t about me, but about the people listening,” Berry once said.

Related Articles

ST. LOUIS: Chuck Berry fans are getting their chance to pay their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll visionary, roughly three weeks after his death at age 90 near his hometown of St. Louis.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven” can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed. The public viewing will be followed by a private service for family and friends, including those in the music industry.
Charles Edward Anderson Berry, who died March 18, was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building’s opening. The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards said at Berry’s induction ceremony that Berry was the one who started it all.
Berry, whose core repertoire included about three dozen songs, had a profound influence on rock ‘n’ roll, from garage bands all the way up to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
Well before the rise of Bob Dylan, Berry wedded social commentary to the beat and rush of popular music.
“He was singing good lyrics, and intelligent lyrics, in the ‘50s when people were singing, “Oh, baby, I love you so,’” John Lennon once observed.
“Everything I wrote about wasn’t about me, but about the people listening,” Berry once said.

Tags: rock ‘n’ roll Chuck Berry Bob Dylan Music

Comments

MORE FROM Lifestyle

Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS: Chuck Berry fans are getting their chance to pay their respects to the rock ‘n’ roll...

Failed Pepsi, Nivea ads show industry’s diversity problem

NEW YORK: Recent high-profile advertising missteps by Pepsi and skin-care company Nivea underscored...

Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry
Failed Pepsi, Nivea ads show industry’s diversity problem
Ethiopian band wins fans by melding rock with African sounds
Historian: Nazi leader Hitler once had Jewish landlord
Arab star Yara in solidarity with Syrian children
Tupac mourned, Baez urges activism at Hall of Fame
Latest News
Indonesia says 6 slain militants were planning police attack
1 views
Roadside bomb kills 9 Afghan forces battling the Taliban
6 views
Fans to say farewell to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry
2 views
Failed Pepsi, Nivea ads show industry’s diversity problem
14 views
A booze ban stresses Indian business
40 views
Ethiopian band wins fans by melding rock with African sounds
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR