Retired Pakistan army officer goes missing in Nepal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says a retired army officer went missing while visiting a Nepalese town on the Indian border for a job interview.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammed Nafees Zakari said Sunday the ministry has asked authorities in Nepal to look into the disappearance of retired Lt. Col. Mohammad Habib, who went missing shortly after arriving in the town of Lumbini on Thursday.

The family of Habib, who retired in 2014, reported his disappearance after they were unable to reach him by phone.

