  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Six dead after Indian police open fire at Kashmir protesters

World

Six dead after Indian police open fire at Kashmir protesters

AFP |
Kashmiri protesters clash with Indian security forces near a polling station in Srinagar on Sunday. (AFP)
SRINAGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir: Six civilians were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir Sunday when police opened fire at protesters who stormed polling stations during a by-election for a parliamentary seat, a top officer said.
State and paramilitary police fired bullets and shotgun pellets as thousands of protesters shouting slogans against Indian rule charged into voting booths in Budgam district near the main city of Srinagar.
“Violent protests happened at many places in Budgam. Protesters damaged and snatched electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some places,” Shantmanu, the state’s chief electoral officer, told AFP.
“Six persons have died so far in the violence,” said Shantmanu, who uses only one name.
In the Charare-e-Sharif area of Budgam two people were killed when the paramilitary Border Security Force fired at protesters, he said.
In the Beerwah area of the same district the paramilitary police opened fire at a stone-throwing crowd, killing another person.
Two more were killed in the continuing clashes, with one of them succumbing to multiple pellet injuries from the shotguns which Indian paramilitary forces use in Kashmir for crowd control.
Polling had to be halted in at least 10 places amid a call by top Kashmiri separatist leaders opposed to Indian rule to boycott the by-election.
Former state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting the Srinagar seat, slammed the government for its failure to maintain law and order.
“Elections should have been peaceful. This government has failed in giving a peaceful atmosphere for people to come and vote,” he told reporters.
Ahead of the polling, authorities suspended Internet services across the Kashmir Valley for fear of widespread protests.
Police had also detained hundreds of young people and separatist activists in the run-up to the poll, sources told AFP.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the disputed territory in its entirety.
Rebel groups in Indian Kashmir have for decades battled troops and police, demanding independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan. Around 500,000 Indian soldiers are deployed in the region.
Ahead of Sunday’s polling, the Indian government had sent in 20,000 additional paramilitaries.
Armed encounters between rebels and government forces have become more frequent since the killing of a popular rebel leader by security forces last July sparked widespread unrest.
Police and army officials say dozens of local youths have joined the rebel ranks since then.
SRINAGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir: Six civilians were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir Sunday when police opened fire at protesters who stormed polling stations during a by-election for a parliamentary seat, a top officer said.
State and paramilitary police fired bullets and shotgun pellets as thousands of protesters shouting slogans against Indian rule charged into voting booths in Budgam district near the main city of Srinagar.
“Violent protests happened at many places in Budgam. Protesters damaged and snatched electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some places,” Shantmanu, the state’s chief electoral officer, told AFP.
“Six persons have died so far in the violence,” said Shantmanu, who uses only one name.
In the Charare-e-Sharif area of Budgam two people were killed when the paramilitary Border Security Force fired at protesters, he said.
In the Beerwah area of the same district the paramilitary police opened fire at a stone-throwing crowd, killing another person.
Two more were killed in the continuing clashes, with one of them succumbing to multiple pellet injuries from the shotguns which Indian paramilitary forces use in Kashmir for crowd control.
Polling had to be halted in at least 10 places amid a call by top Kashmiri separatist leaders opposed to Indian rule to boycott the by-election.
Former state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting the Srinagar seat, slammed the government for its failure to maintain law and order.
“Elections should have been peaceful. This government has failed in giving a peaceful atmosphere for people to come and vote,” he told reporters.
Ahead of the polling, authorities suspended Internet services across the Kashmir Valley for fear of widespread protests.
Police had also detained hundreds of young people and separatist activists in the run-up to the poll, sources told AFP.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Both claim the disputed territory in its entirety.
Rebel groups in Indian Kashmir have for decades battled troops and police, demanding independence or a merger of the territory with Pakistan. Around 500,000 Indian soldiers are deployed in the region.
Ahead of Sunday’s polling, the Indian government had sent in 20,000 additional paramilitaries.
Armed encounters between rebels and government forces have become more frequent since the killing of a popular rebel leader by security forces last July sparked widespread unrest.
Police and army officials say dozens of local youths have joined the rebel ranks since then.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Tension escalates as US navy group heads toward Korean peninsula

WASHINGTON: The US Navy said Saturday it had sent a carrier-led strike group to the Korean...

Bangladesh militants to be hanged soon

DHAKA: A top terror suspect under sentence of death has lost his last hope of avoiding the gallows...

Tension escalates as US navy group heads toward Korean peninsula
Bangladesh militants to be hanged soon
Six dead after Indian police open fire at Kashmir protesters
9 cops killed in Afghan bomb attack
UN pushes Myanmar to release detained Rohingya children
S. Africa to re-think nuclear deal after junk status: ANC
Latest News
Tension escalates as US navy group heads toward Korean peninsula
Bangladesh militants to be hanged soon
Six dead after Indian police open fire at Kashmir protesters
9 cops killed in Afghan bomb attack
UN pushes Myanmar to release detained Rohingya children
S. Africa to re-think nuclear deal after junk status: ANC
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR