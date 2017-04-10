  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Birmingham woman speaks out on defying far-right protester in viral photo

World

Birmingham woman speaks out on defying far-right protester in viral photo

Arab News |
A photograph of a woman in Birmingham staring down an English Defense League (EDL) protester has gone viral. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/PA)

DUBAI: A photograph of a woman in Birmingham staring down an English Defense League (EDL) protester has gone viral, with the woman speaking out about the snap on Sunday.
On Saturday, Muslim Saffiyah Khan was photographed smiling in the face of a far-right EDL protester in a picture that has been tweeted by Birmingham MP Jess Phillips who wrote: “Who looks like they have power here, the real Brummy on the left or the EDL who migrated for the day to our city and failed to assimilate?”
The MP’s tweet had been shared about 9,000 times and liked nearly 17,000 times by Monday morning.
TV host Piers Morgan tweeted the image, with the caption: ““Enraged EDL racist stared down by amused, contemptuous Asian woman.”

Khan spoke to the BBC about the story behind the viral photograph, saying she had stepped forward to defend a woman wearing a hijab.
“I don’t like seeing people getting ganged up on in my town,” Khan said.
“This was happening in Birmingham and it felt right. I am not a political activist…I wasn’t in a confrontational role, I wanted to keep a low profile,” she added.
Khan told the BBC that a Muslim woman wearing hijab was surrounded by EDL protesters after she screamed “racist,” and that’s when she chose to step in.
“It all happened very quickly. She left, but then I was identified as anti-fascist. The group turned on me.
“Ian Crossland was poking his finger in my face, but I just stood there. I didn’t do anything, I wasn’t interested, that wasn’t my intention…I couldn’t understand what was being said though to be honest, it was all very mumbled,” Khan said.
“But I wasn’t scared in the slightest. I stay pretty calm in these situations.. I knew they were trying to provoke me, but I wasn’t going to be provoked.”

 

Related Articles

DUBAI: A photograph of a woman in Birmingham staring down an English Defense League (EDL) protester has gone viral, with the woman speaking out about the snap on Sunday.
On Saturday, Muslim Saffiyah Khan was photographed smiling in the face of a far-right EDL protester in a picture that has been tweeted by Birmingham MP Jess Phillips who wrote: “Who looks like they have power here, the real Brummy on the left or the EDL who migrated for the day to our city and failed to assimilate?”
The MP’s tweet had been shared about 9,000 times and liked nearly 17,000 times by Monday morning.
TV host Piers Morgan tweeted the image, with the caption: ““Enraged EDL racist stared down by amused, contemptuous Asian woman.”

Khan spoke to the BBC about the story behind the viral photograph, saying she had stepped forward to defend a woman wearing a hijab.
“I don’t like seeing people getting ganged up on in my town,” Khan said.
“This was happening in Birmingham and it felt right. I am not a political activist…I wasn’t in a confrontational role, I wanted to keep a low profile,” she added.
Khan told the BBC that a Muslim woman wearing hijab was surrounded by EDL protesters after she screamed “racist,” and that’s when she chose to step in.
“It all happened very quickly. She left, but then I was identified as anti-fascist. The group turned on me.
“Ian Crossland was poking his finger in my face, but I just stood there. I didn’t do anything, I wasn’t interested, that wasn’t my intention…I couldn’t understand what was being said though to be honest, it was all very mumbled,” Khan said.
“But I wasn’t scared in the slightest. I stay pretty calm in these situations.. I knew they were trying to provoke me, but I wasn’t going to be provoked.”

 

Tags: Birmingham United Kingdom EDL English Defence League Muslim Islam

Comments

MORE FROM World

Freight train begins 7,500-mile UK-China journey

STANFORD-LE-HOPE, England: The first freight train to run from Britain to China was due to...

Hungry S.Sudanese ‘eat leaves and seeds to survive’

NAIROBI: South Sudanese villagers are eating leaves from trees and precious seed stocks as food...

Freight train begins 7,500-mile UK-China journey
Hungry S.Sudanese ‘eat leaves and seeds to survive’
Trump to sell attack planes to Nigeria for Boko Haram fight
Malaysia seizes 18 rhino horns smuggled from Mozambique
Philippine court upholds guilty verdict on US soldier in transgender’s killing
Birmingham woman speaks out on defying far-right protester in viral photo
Latest News
UK military hardware collector finds $2 mln of gold in Iraqi tank
135 views
Freight train begins 7,500-mile UK-China journey
248 views
Facebook reveals plan to tackle spread of fake news online
36 views
Supermodel Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper reportedly welcome first baby
211 views
Hungry S.Sudanese ‘eat leaves and seeds to survive’
181 views
Trump to sell attack planes to Nigeria for Boko Haram fight
210 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR