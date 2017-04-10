Kylie Jenner crashes US high school prom, students go wild

DUBAI: Reality star Kylie Jenner left high school students stunned this week when she made an impromptu appearance at a prom in California.

Prom-goers at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento went wild when the star entered the hall on the arm of student Albert Ochoa, who had been rejected by the first young woman he had asked to prom.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Jenner arrived with her close friend Jordyn Woods and posted a Snapchat photo of the pair, dressed in gowns, sitting in a private jet on the way to the event.

proud to say that's my brother pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Syd Duhney, who claims to be the sister of the young woman who had originally turned down Ochoa’s date request, wrote on Twitter: “Kylie Jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister turned down.

“She turned him down [because] it was her friends older brother but STILL,” she added.