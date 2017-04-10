Malaysia seizes 18 rhino horns smuggled from Mozambique

  • Search form

Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said.
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
A total of 18 Rhino horns weight of 51 kg with a value of $ 3.1 million were confiscated on April 7 from Mozambique to Kuala Lumpur via Doha.
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
Malaysian Airports Customs Director Hamzah Sundang (C) displays seized Rhino horns during a press conference at the Customs Complex in Sepang on April 10, 2017.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) customs director Hamzah Sundang (2nd R) poses with rhino horns that were seized on April 7 from Mozambique to Kuala Lumpur via Doha, during a news conference at the airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhino horns, weighing 51.4kg and worth 3.1 million USD which were imported from Mozambique, a senior customs official said. (AFP)
Malaysia: Malaysian authorities say they have seized 18 rhino horns believed to have been smuggled into the country from Mozambique.
Airport customs director Hamzah Sundang says the horns were flown from Mozambique and transited in Doha before arriving at the Kuala Lumpur airport last Friday. He said the horns, which weighed 51.4 kilograms (113 pounds) and worth 13.6 million ringgit ($3.1 million), were declared as art objects in a forged air bill with a fake final destination.
Hamzah said Monday that custom officials made the seizure at the airport cargo warehouse based on a tip and that no arrests were made. Hamzah said the case is being investigated for smuggling of prohibited goods.
Rhino horns are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in Asia.

