Damac completes 180m safe man-hours in Dubai

Damac Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the region, has completed more than 180 million safe man-hours across its projects in Dubai. It is a significant milestone that demonstrates the company’s commitment to the highest safety standards.

Damac Properties’ high-rise developments in Dubai clocked over 80 million safe man-hours without incident, while the golf community master development, Damac Hills, achieved around 88 million safe man-hours. Furthermore, Akoya Oxygen, the 55-million-square foot master development, registered more than 12 million safe man-hours, bringing the tally to over 180 million.

Damac Properties’ pursuit to maintain safe workplace environments and conditions is driven by its safety strategies, systems and processes that are implemented both internally and externally.

“At Damac Properties, we take the safety of our workforce very seriously, and as a leading real estate developer in the region, stringent HSE standards govern every aspect of our business. We are proud of this remarkable achievement, and I would like to extend my congratulations to Damac’s projects management and HSE teams for making this incredible milestone possible,” said Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president, Damac Properties.

McLoughlin added: “Health and safety has to be an integral component of any company’s overarching business framework, starting from its policies right down to its procedures. Necessary safety controls, designed to safeguard the wellbeing of all those involved in our projects, must be integrated into every process, and promoting awareness and continuous improvement of the program is a matter of priority. At Damac Properties, aiming for ‘zero incidents’ is ingrained into the company’s vision and philosophy, and is considered a goal that has a higher significance than a performance benchmark alone.”

Safety procedures were implemented throughout the construction phases of the projects to ensure the protection and wellbeing of everyone onsite. Damac Properties’ “safety-first” philosophy extends beyond the construction phase to benefit its customers as well. For example, the six-tower luxury project on Sheikh Zayed Road, Aykon City, has been designed with a key focus on safety, security, accessibility and the wellbeing of its residents.

