Ultima Gstaad beckons Middle East travelers

Middle East travelers planning summer visits to Switzerland have a stunning new option for stays in the Alpine resort of Gstaad.

Nestled at the heart of a village popularised by the international jet set, the Ultima Gstaad serves up a unique experience for guests to enjoy in the peace and conviviality of their own chalet, with all the comforts of a luxury hotel.

Privacy and discretion are assured at the five-star boutique property which opened last December. It offers a blend of traditional and ultra-modern, comprising three wooden chalets.

Guests can choose from 11 suites and six residences, while enjoying an Italian restaurant, a Spa by La Prairie for face and body treatments, an aesthetics clinic and a personalized butler service.

For large groups or delegations, corporate or incentive events, weddings and royalty, the hotel becomes a perfectly private destination accommodating guests across 17 units offering 30 bedrooms, each with kingsize beds and private bathrooms.

Andrés Oppenheim, general manager, with more than 20 years experience in hosting visitors from the Arab world at top Swiss hotels, said: “Our suites and residences are ideally suited to selective Middle Eastern guests, and the level of service we offer matches and exceeds what they perceive as Swiss excellence in hospitality.

“Guests enjoy and appreciate generous space, superb comfort, state-of-the-art technology, and of course the absolute privacy and discretion we guarantee, for the perfect get-away. This is a haven among the beautiful Bernese Alps, and we will be a popular choice with travelers from across the Middle East.”

Madonna, Julie Andrews, Roger Moore and James Blunt are all regulars in the area, and the Promenade is a shopper’s paradise of high-end boutiques.

For private or corporate groups, Ultima Gstaad has created six residences offering total privacy.

An added attraction for Middle Eastern families is the presence in Gstaad of top-class summer camps, including those offered by the international school of Le Rosey, one of the most distinguished establishments of its kind in the world.

