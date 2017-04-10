Bupa Arabia among Kingdom’s top 20 buzzed-about brands

Bupa Arabia for cooperative insurance has ranked 8th among the Kingdom’s top 20 most buzzed-about brands. This was announced at the Next Festival recently held at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Jeddah. The event, which is considered to be the first of its kind on a local scale, brings to the table a listing for the most talked-about brands. It plays an important role in supporting the local economy and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, thanked the company’s employees for their efforts. He highlighted Bupa Arabia’s role as a leader in the industry and contributing to the national economy.

He said the company is sponsoring the festival, “which aims at identifying talents and developing their potential, thereby enriching entrepreneurial and business skills across the Kingdom.”

Nazer emphasized on the importance of incentivizing imagination and creativity in the field and encouraged out-of-the-box thinking that contributes to the brand value.

He took part in the festival on its third day.

Next Festival gathers top-notch experts, CEOs and elite leaders in the business, media and education sectors. It serves as a platform to exchange expertise, visions and ideas, as well as to discuss opportunities and challenges in the market.

The festival also hosted a challenge between young Saudi marketing creatives called “Markathon Misk,” in an attempt to develop unique solutions showcased by the biggest global brands.

Next Festival is a result of a partnership between a number of entities, namely the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, KAEC, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (MiSK Foundation), and Prince Mohammed bin Salman College, to name a few.

