Bloom Properties offers 225 upscale apartments for leasing

Bloom Properties, a Bloom Holding subsidiary dedicated to developing sustainable and integrated urban communities, has announced the leasing of 225 exclusive upscale residential apartments in Bloom Marina, the premium waterfront destination located in Abu Dhabi’s Marina Al-Bateen area.

Bloom Residences consists of two residential buildings adjacent to the future Edition Hotel, with expansive marina and city views. It offers spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, ranging from AED80,000 ($21,700) to AED230,000 ($62,600). The one-bedroom apartments span approximately 90-square meter, while the two-, three-, and four- bedroom units cover on average 135-square meter, 190-square meter and 265-square meter, respectively.

Many of the residences boast a marina view — complete with high ceilings and modern contemporary designs, whereas the units on ground floor and top levels feature spacious terraces ranging from 60-150-square meter.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Properties is delighted to commence the leasing of residential units within Bloom Marina, our flagship waterfront development in Abu Dhabi. Bloom Marina articulates our vision of shaping a prosperous waterfront community in Abu Dhabi that offers residents seamless access to a wide range of wellness, leisure, dining and retail facilities.”

He added: “Bloom Marina offers well-designed homes that combine luxury, complete seclusion and the tranquillity of marina living. We expect to see strong demand from potential tenants for the exclusive waterfront Bloom Residences that provide the very best in contemporary urban living.”

Bloom Marina also comprises a five-star hotel featuring 200-keys and 57 executive serviced apartments. The mixed-use cluster spans an area of 41,797-square meter and a total built-up area of 150,000-square meter. With a provision for 850 parking spaces for the convenience of residents and visitors, the development includes 3,000-square meter of premium waterfront retail, health clubs, cafes and 10 high-end food and beverage outlets.

Set to open in the last quarter of 2017, the hospitality component of Bloom Marina will be operated under the Edition hotel brand — the latest boutique hotel venture by American hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International. Edition currently has four hotels globally located in London, Miami Beach, New York City and Sanya, China. The Abu Dhabi Edition Hotel in Bloom Marina will be the Middle East’s first by the brand.

Bloom Properties, a Bloom Holding subsidiary dedicated to developing sustainable and integrated urban communities, has announced the leasing of 225 exclusive upscale residential apartments in Bloom Marina, the premium waterfront destination located in Abu Dhabi’s Marina Al-Bateen area.

Bloom Residences consists of two residential buildings adjacent to the future Edition Hotel, with expansive marina and city views. It offers spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, ranging from AED80,000 ($21,700) to AED230,000 ($62,600). The one-bedroom apartments span approximately 90-square meter, while the two-, three-, and four- bedroom units cover on average 135-square meter, 190-square meter and 265-square meter, respectively.

Many of the residences boast a marina view — complete with high ceilings and modern contemporary designs, whereas the units on ground floor and top levels feature spacious terraces ranging from 60-150-square meter.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “Bloom Properties is delighted to commence the leasing of residential units within Bloom Marina, our flagship waterfront development in Abu Dhabi. Bloom Marina articulates our vision of shaping a prosperous waterfront community in Abu Dhabi that offers residents seamless access to a wide range of wellness, leisure, dining and retail facilities.”

He added: “Bloom Marina offers well-designed homes that combine luxury, complete seclusion and the tranquillity of marina living. We expect to see strong demand from potential tenants for the exclusive waterfront Bloom Residences that provide the very best in contemporary urban living.”

Bloom Marina also comprises a five-star hotel featuring 200-keys and 57 executive serviced apartments. The mixed-use cluster spans an area of 41,797-square meter and a total built-up area of 150,000-square meter. With a provision for 850 parking spaces for the convenience of residents and visitors, the development includes 3,000-square meter of premium waterfront retail, health clubs, cafes and 10 high-end food and beverage outlets.

Set to open in the last quarter of 2017, the hospitality component of Bloom Marina will be operated under the Edition hotel brand — the latest boutique hotel venture by American hotelier and real estate developer Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International. Edition currently has four hotels globally located in London, Miami Beach, New York City and Sanya, China. The Abu Dhabi Edition Hotel in Bloom Marina will be the Middle East’s first by the brand.