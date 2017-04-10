  • Search form

Offbeat

British Vogue gets first male editor

AP
Fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, left, with magazine director Edward Enninful. (AP)
LONDON: British Vogue’s search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine’s new chief editor.
He will be the first male editor of British Vogue when he takes over on Aug. 1.
Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. He was born in Ghana and moved to London as a child.
He started as fashion director of i-D magazine when he was just 19 and later worked at the Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani.
Enninful received an OBE award last year for his work in fashion. Madonna, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and other fashion luminaries came to his party to mark the event.
His predecessor, Alexandra Shulman, said in January she was stepping down after 25 years, prompting widespread interest about who would take over one of the most visible positions on the London fashion scene.
