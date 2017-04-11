Maldives ambassador in KSA says Saudi tourism up 40%

RIYADH: The Republic of Maldives has urged Saudi tourists to visit the island for a perfect family holiday this summer.

Making a presentation at the Holiday Inn Qasr on Sunday, Maldivian Ambassador Abdullah Hameed said the islands have attracted many Saudi visitors because of their hotel facilities, which provide absolute privacy for individual families.

The program, dubbed “Sunny side of life,” was presented by The Sun Siyam Resorts in cooperation with the Maldivian Embassy in the capital.

The envoy said that last year, there were more than 55,000 travelers from the Middle East and 48 percent of them were Saudis. He also pointed out that last year there was a 40 percent increase in Saudi tourists, bringing the total number to 21,949 from the Kingdom.

The ambassador also said more than 15 foreign airlines operate to Male from different parts of the world, and it has become a popular destination for celebrities, royalty and sports stars. From Riyadh and Jeddah, the Kingdom’s national carrier, Saudi Arabia Airlines, operates two flights a week to Male respectively.

Group Director of Business Development of The Sun Siyam Evgenia Boyankova said accommodations are not as expensive as people assume. The hotel rates are tailored according to the needs and wallets of the tourists. “We can give the best of facilities for those families who opt for a private holiday,” she said, assuring that they can be on their own and enjoy their holiday with their family members.

She also said that a good number of tourists come for their honeymoon in the Maldives. “We take special care of them and look after them well,” she said.

The Sun Siyam was recognized as the Indian Ocean’s and Maldives’ leading family resort by the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA). It won the accolade notwithstanding notable competition in the category.

“This is yet another accomplishment achieved by the The Sun Siyam in the past years that has seen the resort win worldwide and local achievements. The continuous recognition emphasizes the quality of The Sun Siyam, and the standard has been set for luxury properties in Maldives and the Indian Ocean,” Boyankova said.

The Sun Siyam features 221 luxury oceanfront villas, including 70 over-water bungalows, inspired by traditional Maldivian architecture. All rooms are equipped with the latest in-room amenities including 32” flat-screen TV and Bose home theater systems.

In addition to 14 restaurants and bar choices, the resort’s unrivalled range of leisure activities and excursions include a fully equipped PADI five-star dive facility and a water sports center, tennis and badminton courts, kids’ club and multiple swimming pools. The tropical spa comprises 20 treatments rooms, each dedicated to a different Eastern or Western wellness philosophy for a wide range of health, relaxation and beauty options.

Guests at The Sun Siyam will relax in luxury, while immersing themselves in the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives, Boyankova concluded.

