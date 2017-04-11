Security officer honored at Riders Champion Fun Festival

JEDDAH: Security officer Cpl. Abdullah Al-Asiri, who was recently run down by a group of motorcyclists in an incident at Al-Hamra neighborhood, was honored on Saturday at Riders Champion Fun Festival for bravery.

Al-Asiri joined the parade organized by participants of motorcycle and car riders in his honor. Patriotic and national songs were played. The parade also gave him guard of honor. People stood up for him in respect and expressed thanks and gratitude to Al-Asiri for putting his life in danger for the security of others.

Al-Asiri said such tournaments should be organized on a regular basis as a good place to develop the energies of youth. It is a place where they can do all the thrill activities under the supervision of experts that helps them practice their hobbies in a safe environment.

He also said that motorcyclists and those interested in these skills want to demonstrate their talent only, but there are a few offenders.

He urged motorcycle riders to be more confident in their abilities, their talent and support their national duty toward their homeland by following the law, rules and regulations of the country.

“They should support the national duty because they are ambassadors of the homeland and have the capabilities to qualify for international competitions,” he said.

Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) with the cooperation of the General Authority for Entertainment and Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles, launched the first Rider Champion and Fun Festival for families.

The three-day Rider Champion and Fun Festival, with a committee of referees and participation of prominent professionals and hobbyists, included 12 social, cultural, artistic, sports and theater events.

JEDDAH: Security officer Cpl. Abdullah Al-Asiri, who was recently run down by a group of motorcyclists in an incident at Al-Hamra neighborhood, was honored on Saturday at Riders Champion Fun Festival for bravery.

Al-Asiri joined the parade organized by participants of motorcycle and car riders in his honor. Patriotic and national songs were played. The parade also gave him guard of honor. People stood up for him in respect and expressed thanks and gratitude to Al-Asiri for putting his life in danger for the security of others.

Al-Asiri said such tournaments should be organized on a regular basis as a good place to develop the energies of youth. It is a place where they can do all the thrill activities under the supervision of experts that helps them practice their hobbies in a safe environment.

He also said that motorcyclists and those interested in these skills want to demonstrate their talent only, but there are a few offenders.

He urged motorcycle riders to be more confident in their abilities, their talent and support their national duty toward their homeland by following the law, rules and regulations of the country.

“They should support the national duty because they are ambassadors of the homeland and have the capabilities to qualify for international competitions,” he said.

Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) with the cooperation of the General Authority for Entertainment and Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles, launched the first Rider Champion and Fun Festival for families.

The three-day Rider Champion and Fun Festival, with a committee of referees and participation of prominent professionals and hobbyists, included 12 social, cultural, artistic, sports and theater events.